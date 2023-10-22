Sporting KC silence critics with Decision Day playoff berth: "We’ll keep fighting"

A 10-game winless streak to start the season, a sobering public assessment from their captain , some seriously angry fans … Sporting Kansas City went through it all this season and still qualified for the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs.

“I’m very, very proud of the guys, I’m very happy for them because they got rewarded for their commitment,” he told reporters after the match. “And for the naysayers, the doubters, no problem. Keep doing it ‘cause we’ll keep fighting and clawing and making our way.”

Needless to say, manager and sporting director Peter Vermes was noticeably pleased after Saturday’s result got SKC back in the postseason after missing out in 2022.

Vermes had special praise for Johnny Russell, the aforementioned captain who led by example by scoring a brace with tallies on either side of Rémi Walter’s 31st-minute goal.

“He is a true captain in the sense that he is an incredible example for the rest of the guys,” Vermes said of the 33-year-old Scottish winger. “The one thing I always thought [of Russell] was he had the ‘it’ factor. And that is for the big games, because he’s got big balls he’s gonna step up. Simple as can be.”

Russell, who memorably had trouble explaining the club’s early-season woes back in April, struck a far more confident tone after finishing the season with a brace that took him to 8g/3a in 2023.

“To be in a situation we were in, I don’t think there’s many other teams in this league who could start a season like that and turn it around the way we have,” Russell said. “… Let’s be honest, we haven’t done anything yet, but to make the playoffs is huge.”

Now, Sporting have the next three days to prepare for San Jose, who cruised to a 3-0 win at PayPal Park when the two faced off in April. SKC returned the favor during their August rematch at Children's Mercy Park.

“A team that kicked our butt when we went to their place,” Vermes said. “… Tough opponent. But I think everybody we’re gonna face from here on out is gonna be that.”

Even so, Russell has complete faith in Sporting’s playoff chances – including a possible Round One Best-of-3 clash against top-seeded St. Louis CITY SC, should they get the job done mid-week.