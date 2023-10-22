Charlotte FC clinch Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs spot

Charlotte FC have qualified for the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the first time in club history, achieving the milestone following a 1-0 win over Inter Miami CF on Decision Day.

Up next, the second-year side awaits a single-elimination Wild Card matchup after finishing as the Eastern Conference's No. 9 seed (43 points; 10W-11L-13D). They'll visit No. 8 New York Red Bulls on Wednesday evening, with that winner advancing to a Round One Best-of-3 series vs. Supporters' Shield champion FC Cincinnati.