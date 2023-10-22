Playoff Scenarios

Charlotte FC clinch Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs spot

Charlotte FC have qualified for the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the first time in club history, achieving the milestone following a 1-0 win over Inter Miami CF on Decision Day.

Up next, the second-year side awaits a single-elimination Wild Card matchup after finishing as the Eastern Conference's No. 9 seed (43 points; 10W-11L-13D). They'll visit No. 8 New York Red Bulls on Wednesday evening, with that winner advancing to a Round One Best-of-3 series vs. Supporters' Shield champion FC Cincinnati.

Key pieces

Karol Swiderski is the unquestioned focal point of Charlotte's attack under head coach Christian Lattanzio, tallying a team-leading 12g/4a. DP striker Enzo Copetti (6g/2a) has rallied in his first MLS season, while wingers Kamil Józwiak (2g/7a) and Kerwin Vargas (4g/5a) have been hit or miss at times.

In midfield, veteran leadership is key after 2023 arrivals Ashley Westwood and Brecht Dejaegere joined MLS mainstays like Brandt Bronico and Derrick Jones. Defensively, young center backs Adilson Malanda and Andrew Privett have developed a partnership in front of goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina.

Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs

MLS Cup presented by Audi is set for Dec. 9, while the playoffs begin Oct. 25 with Wild Card matches. All games can be watched on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

  • Seeds 1-7 in each conference qualify for the Round One Best-of-3 series.
  • Seeds 8-9 in each conference qualify for the Wild Card matches.

Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs: What should you know?

