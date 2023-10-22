Charlotte FC savor "really special moment" with historic playoff berth 

"A step forward"

"It's really a special moment because all season, I can say for me, we struggled," Kahlina said. "A lot of draws, a lot of [conceding late goals]. We put all effort, but still we don't have this quality that we kill someone with 2-3 goal [victories], that it's easier for us in defense that in the last 10 minutes you are not nervous and one goal can change all the game.

"For us, this is a really good step forward. Something [is off] our back, and even I don't know how we made this. I can say for my side, not that I didn't believe, I work hard, but for me it was like 'How can we do this?' I was looking like 17 games we had like two wins before all these good results. It's difficult to put in your head to believe in this. But if you have a strong head to put work in, not just believe, but for me it's like work hard and then something can come back to you."