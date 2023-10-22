San Jose Earthquakes clinch Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs spot

San Jose are the Western Conference's No. 9 seed and will visit No. 8-seed Sporting Kansas City in Wednesday's single-elimination Wild Card game (9:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). The winner advances to a Round One Best-of-3 series vs. No. 1-seed St. Louis CITY SC .

The San Jose Earthquakes , in their first year under head coach Luchi Gonzalez, have booked an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs spot following a 1-1 Decision Day draw against Austin FC .

Key pieces

Gonzalez, a former FC Dallas head coach and US men’s national team assistant coach, formally took over in 2023 after his hiring was announced in August 2022. On-field success was nearly instantaneous compared to the Matías Almeyda era, though results have ebbed and flowed.

Playing a star role in the turnaround – San Jose finished last in the West in 2022 – has been Cristian Espinoza. The Argentine winger often plays opposite US international Cade Cowell and has put together a career season with 13g/13a, earning him both a 2023 MLS All-Star nod and a contract extension. Jeremy Ebobisse is the club's standout No. 9.