Your Saturday Kickoff: These teams could really use a win in Matchday 4

Nashville SC have bolstered their midfield, announcing Friday the signing of Slovakian international Ján Gregus through the 2023 MLS season with a club option for 2024. Gregus, 32, arrives in Nashville with two goals and 24 assists in 90 MLS appearances (74 starts), accrued during stints with Minnesota United FC (2019-21) and the San Jose Earthquakes (2022). Gregus, who has 36 appearances for Slovakia, was a Designated Player for Minnesota after joining from Danish side FC Copenhagen.

It starts at 4 pm ET with Seattle hosting LAFC on FOX and Apple TV, then ends when LA and Vancouver wrap up after a 10:30 pm ET kickoff on Apple TV. It’s gonna be a good day. Check out the full schedule here.

Anyway, there are a few things in particular to keep in mind as you keep your eye on the rest of the league today. Here are three big ones.

Another big Saturday is on the way. I, for one, enjoy being able to build a whole night out of turning on MLS 360 on the TV and keeping whatever game I have highest on the Watchgridometer on the computer in front of me. Trust me. This is the way.

Since LAFC arrived in 2018, it’s been Seattle and LAFC leading the way at the top of the West. Between the two we’re talking three MLS Cup appearances, two Supporters’ Shields, two Concacaf Champions League finals appearances, two MLS Cups, one CCL title and more points than any other Western Conference team by a considerable margin. LAFC are tied for the most points in MLS in that time span, while the Sounders have the fourth-most.

However, in a very MLS turn of events, neither have been all that consistently good recently. In 2021, LAFC missed the playoffs. In 2022, Seattle did the same. We arguably haven’t had a meaningful Seattle-LAFC game since the 2019 Western Conference Final. That feels set to change this year.

It’s probably a little too early to consider this one all that meaningful in MLS terms. LAFC still have a lot of CCL in front of them and we saw last year what a deep CCL run can do to a team, even one as good as Seattle. However, for now, this LAFC team seems like it might be capable of making its way through CCL while still having enough juice down the stretch to make things interesting in MLS. This matchup feels as if it could be more like the prologue to bigger stories down the line. But man, those stories are going to be so, so good. How could you miss the beginning?