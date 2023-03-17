United States call in 11 MLS players for FIFA U-20 World Cup prep

For the United States U-20 men’s national team’s final training camp before the FIFA U-20 World Cup is held this May and June in Indonesia, head coach Mikey Varas has named a 19-player roster for a series of friendlies in Marbella, Spain.

England and France have also qualified for the FIFA U-20 World Cup. England won the UEFA U-19 Championship last summer, while France reached the semifinals.

Roster highlights

This US U-20 squad features 11 MLS players from eight different clubs. The Philadelphia Union (3) and Orlando City SC (2) both have multiple call-ups, led by Union midfielder Jack McGlynn and Lions fullback Michael Halliday.

Seattle Sounders FC midfielder Obed Vargas, 17, is one of two 2005-born players on the roster. The other is USL Championship standout center back Joshua Wynder, who’s reportedly joining Portuguese powerhouse Benfica this summer in a record transfer for the domestic second division.

Several MLS homegrown exports should feature prominently. Chelsea goalkeeper Gaga Slonina (Chicago Fire FC), Wolfsburg attacker Kevin Paredes (D.C. United) and Frankfurt attacker Paxten Aaronson (Philadelphia Union) stand out in this regard.

Colorado Rapids forward Darren Yapi is the lone player making his first U-20 appearance since the cycle kicked off in November 2021.

U-20 World Cup draw

The U-20 World Cup draw is set for March 31 in Bali. The US are a Pot 1 team, and all 24 qualified nations will get drawn into six groups of four teams.