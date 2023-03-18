San Jose Earthquakes goalkeeper Daniel out with knee injury

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Daniel GK San Jose

© Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

San Jose Earthquakes goalkeeper Daniel will miss the next 4-6 weeks after undergoing successful surgery to repair a lateral meniscus tear in his right knee, the club announced Friday.

Daniel suffered the injury at training on Wednesday, and the expected recovery timeline keeps him out anywhere from mid-March to early April.

With the 28-year-old newcomer sidelined, San Jose are expected to lean on JT Marcinkowski as their starting goalkeeper. The club also has US and Mexican youth international Emi Ochoa further down the depth chart. Both Marcinkowski and Ochoa are homegrown players.

Daniel, acquired in January from Brazilian side Internacional, started San Jose’s first two games of the 2023 season. Marcinkowski, San Jose’s starter during the 2021 and 2022 campaigns, started last weekend’s 1-0 win over the Colorado Rapids.

San Jose are in their first season under head coach Luchi Gonzalez, hoping to return to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2020. They enter a Matchday 4 trip to St. Louis CITY SC (Saturday, 8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass) with a 2W-1L-0D record.

San Jose Earthquakes Daniel

