Nashville SC sign MLS veteran midfielder Ján Gregus

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Nashville SC have bolstered their midfield, announcing Friday the signing of Slovakian international Ján Gregus through the 2023 MLS season with a club option for 2024.

The 32-year-old will be available for selection when Nashville visit the New England Revolution for Matchday 4 this Saturday (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

Gregus arrives in Nashville with two goals and 24 assists in 90 MLS appearances (74 starts), accrued during stints with Minnesota United FC (2019-21) and the San Jose Earthquakes (2022). Gregus, who has 36 appearances for Slovakia, was a Designated Player for Minnesota after joining from Danish side FC Copenhagen.

"We are excited to be able to add Ján to our group," Nashville general manager Mike Jacobs said in a release. "He’s someone our staff has been a fan of since watching him play for Minnesota United when he first entered MLS as well as for his country, and believe he fits into what we look for in a player in that role on and off the field. His range of passing and playmaking out of midfield make him a welcome addition."

Gregus' arrival adds depth to an already experienced Nashville central midfield group highlighted by Dax McCarty, Sean Davis, Anibal Godoy and Brian Anunga – giving head coach Gary Smith plenty of options. The left-footed player is most known for his set-piece deliveries.

Nashville are second in the Eastern Conference table with a 2W-0L-1D record and +4 goal differential, yet to concede a goal this season. They're chasing a fourth straight Audi MLS Cup Playoffs appearance and the club's first-ever trophy.

