Nashville SC sign MLS veteran midfielder Ján Gregus

Gregus arrives in Nashville with two goals and 24 assists in 90 MLS appearances (74 starts), accrued during stints with Minnesota United FC (2019-21) and the San Jose Earthquakes (2022). Gregus, who has 36 appearances for Slovakia, was a Designated Player for Minnesota after joining from Danish side FC Copenhagen.

"We are excited to be able to add Ján to our group," Nashville general manager Mike Jacobs said in a release. "He’s someone our staff has been a fan of since watching him play for Minnesota United when he first entered MLS as well as for his country, and believe he fits into what we look for in a player in that role on and off the field. His range of passing and playmaking out of midfield make him a welcome addition."