Your Friday Kickoff: What to expect from every Matchday 4 game

Canada have announced their first squad since participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, calling up 23 players for this month's Concacaf Nations League games. Head coach John Herdman’s group includes six MLS players, including four from Toronto FC.

The Philadelphia Union won't be without Andre Blake for too much longer, head coach Jim Curtin revealed Thursday when providing an injury update on their All-Star goalkeeper. The 32-year-old Jamaican international exited Saturday's 1-0 win over the Chicago Fire with a non-contact injury, but his prognosis is positive and he could return as soon as Matchday 5, when the Union host Orlando City SC on March 25.

*The Plusometer is a scientific way to quantify the potential watchability of any given game on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, but can and will also be used for all other channels. Using the elements of "Potential for very good/entertainingly bad soccer," "Chances created," "Narrative," "Aesthetics" and "Totally subjective bonus points," I assign each element a score out of 10 and each game a score out of 50. Twenty-five is average potential. Fifty is greatest game of all-time potential. Yes, I do actually calculate each game. No, I don't know why. Respect for the form, maybe?

You know the drill at this point, just remember the new wrinkle. The Must-Watch Tier will only be occupied by one game per time slot. No overlap allowed. If the game is a must-watch, then having four other games be must-watch at the same time defeats the purpose. We’re here to make your viewing decisions easier. You’re welcome.

Soccer is nice to have on. And sometimes you look up and see something fun.

CF Montréal vs. Philadelphia Union - Sat., 7:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Plusometer Score: 25/50

It hasn’t been pretty for CF Montréal so far. Maybe their fortunes will change now that they’re back at home for the first time all season. Orrrrrrrr you could be tuning into this to see a classic Philadelphia Union beatdown game. Could go either way.

New York City FC vs. D.C. United - Sat., 7:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Plusometer Score: 28/50

It feels like we’re still trying to figure out a whole lot about both of these teams. We know a bit more about where NYCFC are heading, but D.C. United are at least playing intriguing games so far. You might learn something if you watch this one.

Orlando City SC vs. Charlotte FC - Sat., 7:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Plusometer Score: 24/50

Orlando, on short rest after Concacaf Champions League Round of 16 play, versus a struggling Charlotte team. This is for a very cultured type of MLS watcher who appreciates beauty in the struggle.

Toronto FC vs. Inter Miami CF - Sat., 7:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: Apple TV - Free

Plusometer Score: 25/50

Inter Miami are without injured midfielder/captain Gregore for a long, long time (about six months). That will have a major impact on everything they do. It’ll be interesting to see how they respond without him in test No. 1 against a Toronto team dealing with injuries of their own.

Chicago Fire FC vs. FC Cincinnati - Sat., 8:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Plusometer Score: 27/50

We still know next to nothing about this Chicago team. And we’re still waiting for Cincy’s attack to truly break out. Maybe we learn something; maybe we see Brandon Vazquez/Brenner/Luciano Acosta take off; maybe both.

FC Dallas vs. Sporting Kansas City - Sat., 8:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: Apple TV - Free

Plusometer Score: 29/50

FC Dallas seem to reserve their best games for the Galaxy, but perhaps SKC can bring out some energy in them. It at least feels like SKC are due for a game with a whole lot of goals. They have a ton of shots and no end product to show for it (yet).

Colorado Rapids vs. Minnesota United FC - Sat., 9:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: Apple TV - Free

Plusometer Score: 24/50

The Rapids are also still looking for their first goal of the year. Minnesota are still trying to prove they don’t even need Emanuel Reynoso. There should at least be a sense of urgency from both sides. Hopefully.

LA Galaxy vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC - Sat., 10:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: Apple TV - Free

Plusometer Score: 26/50