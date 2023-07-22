Your Saturday Kickoff: The legend of Lionel Messi grows in Leagues Cup

New York City FC have transferred striker Valentín "Taty" Castellanos to Italian top-flight side Lazio. The 24-year-old Argentine departs NYCFC for a club-record transfer fee, representing one of the most expensive outgoing moves in MLS history. The Cityzens also retain a sell-on fee. Castellanos spent the 2022-23 LaLiga season on loan at Girona.

The Columbus Crew have made a major addition via the MLS trade market, announcing Friday they’ve acquired midfielder/defender Julian Gressel from Vancouver Whitecaps FC . In exchange for the German-born US international, Columbus will send Vancouver up to $850,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM). There is $550k in GAM split evenly across this season and next season, plus an additional $300k in GAM (2024-26 seasons) based on conditional terms.

With Inter Miami and Cruz Azul tied at 1-1 in the 94th-minute, Lionel Messi delivered a game-winning free kick because of course he did.

Maybe more importantly, the Herons were instantly changed for the better with Messi and Busquets on the field. Things still looked a little clunky going forward, but there was an imminent danger to everything they did. There are still major issues defensively, however they clearly had enough juice to pull out the big win. Even if they needed an all-time great moment to get it. You get what you pay for, right?

So, did we learn anything?: There’s nothing new to say. No one’s going to add anything to this, although people are going to try. Messi created another moment infused with magic that felt so predetermined it nearly seemed banal, which makes it circle around to being magic again. It is what it is and that’s just totally insane. Try and appreciate it.

What happened?: Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets each played the majority of the second half in their Inter Miami debuts. Thanks to an excellent goal from Robert Taylor and an all-time moment from Messi, the Herons pulled off the upset.

So, did we learn anything?: McGuire is quietly one of the league’s best stories. The 2023 MLS SuperDraft pick (sixth overall) has nine goals in 10 starts for the Lions this year and it’s officially reached the point where you can’t keep him off the field.

What happened?: Two things you should probably expect at this point in 2023: Duncan McGuire scored for Orlando and Amine Bassi converted a penalty. This one finished 1-1 and Orlando took home an extra point by winning the penalty shootout.

Between this and their CCL performance, it’s been far from a banner year for Austin outside of MLS. Mazatlán were the worst team in Liga MX last year and were the better side in this one. Austin definitely rotated their lineup, but it’s still fair to rubberneck at this one a bit.

So, did we learn anything?: Not really, but it’s always cool to see Bender and Bernard Kamungo making an impact. They have a tendency to do that when they’re on the field.

What happened?: Ben Bender saved the day for Charlotte and earned them two points instead of zero.

So, did we learn anything?: It’s just a point for Vancouver, but they went toe-to-toe with the CCL champs and held their own. Sergio Córdova seems to be on a heater right now at the best possible time.

CF Montréal vs. Pumas UNAM | 7:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: MLS Season Pass

Plusometer Score: 28/50

I’m interested to see what CF Montréal do now that they’re past the Gold Cup. Mahala Opoku has already made an impact and they have a real “fringe Audi MLS Cup Playoff team that could totally ruin a higher seed’s year” vibe to them. Point being, Pumas don’t have it easy here. And considering how they played last year, they really could have benefitted from having it easy here.

New York Red Bulls vs. New England Revolution | 7:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: MLS Season Pass

Plusometer Score: 31/50

This is just a good MLS game. Both of these teams have the capability to get hot and make a run in this tournament. Yes, even New York. It would feel weirdly appropriate if all of their excellent underlying numbers finally came to fruition in this tournament and then immediately went away once we return to the regular season.

Philadelphia Union vs. Club Tijuana | 8 pm ET

WATCH ON: Apple TV - Free, Unvision, FS1

Plusometer Score: 24/50

The Union are pretty heavy favorites here. Xolos will have to be at their best to beat a Philly team that’s lost four whole times at Subaru Park since the start of the 2020 season.

Real Salt Lake vs. Seattle Sounders | 9:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Plusometer Score: 40/50

This would potentially be the game of the week in a normal MLS weekend. Y’all know how we feel about RSL around here, and you should be aware at this point Seattle’s underlying numbers suggest they’re much better than their kind of middling performance so far this season. These are two of the West’s best teams and this should be the most well-played game of the night.

Portland Timbers vs. San Jose Earthquakes | 10 pm ET

WATCH ON: Apple TV - Free, Univision, FS1

Plusometer Score: 21/50