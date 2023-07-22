LeBron James, Kim Kardashian & more attend Lionel Messi's Inter Miami debut

A who's-who of celebrities and sports stars descended on DRV PNK Stadium for Lionel Messi's magical first-ever Inter Miami CF game – a Leagues Cup group-stage showdown Friday night vs. Liga MX's Cruz Azul that ended with the GOAT's 94th-minute free kick sealing a 2-1 victory.
The pregame festivities included entertainment icon Kim Kardashian sitting pitchside, giving an interview to MLS Season Pass sideline reporter Katie Witham.
LeBron James, the four-time NBA MVP, shared a pregame hug with Messi as the GOATs connected in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Right before the opening whistle, esteemed Latin singer Becky G sang the national anthem.
Tennis legend Serena Williams, who won 23 Grand Slam women's singles titles, was in attendance as well.
And, of course, the Beckhams were watching closely as Miami's superstar signing started from the bench.
Even some of Messi's former Argentina teammates were in attendance, including Maxi Rodríguez and Sergio Aguero.