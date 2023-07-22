Lionel Messi celebrates Inter Miami dream debut: "I’m very happy"

The Hollywood script, unfolding at DRV PNK Stadium some 35 miles north of South Beach, was of legendary proportions. But when hearing Messi speak postgame, it was a reminder that this is just what he does.

"I had the last chance of the game and I shot it like I always do it," Messi told MLS Season Pass. "I was lucky that it went right to the goal and that the goalkeeper couldn’t get it and it was a goal. It was a very joyful moment to be able to get this first win. Knowing how we’re doing in the league, it’s important that we start winning, regardless of this being a different tournament. For our confidence, it is great to get victories."