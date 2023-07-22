Lionel Messi celebrates Inter Miami dream debut: "I’m very happy"

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s volley in El Tráfico. Gareth Bale’s header in MLS Cup. Wayne Rooney’s challenge and cross. David Beckham scoring from beyond midfield.
Major League Soccer is no stranger to its biggest names stepping up with iconic, eternal moments.
Lionel Messi arguably surpassed them all Friday night.
The Argentine superstar, 40 minutes after subbing on for his Inter Miami CF debut, scored a walk-off game-winner just six days after his landmark, transformative deal was formally announced. It sealed a 2-1 victory over Liga MX side Cruz Azul, starting their Leagues Cup group stage with a flourish.
The Hollywood script, unfolding at DRV PNK Stadium some 35 miles north of South Beach, was of legendary proportions. But when hearing Messi speak postgame, it was a reminder that this is just what he does.
"I had the last chance of the game and I shot it like I always do it," Messi told MLS Season Pass. "I was lucky that it went right to the goal and that the goalkeeper couldn’t get it and it was a goal. It was a very joyful moment to be able to get this first win. Knowing how we’re doing in the league, it’s important that we start winning, regardless of this being a different tournament. For our confidence, it is great to get victories."
Lionel Messi GOLAZO wins it on Inter Miami debut!
As Messi noted, it’s been a difficult year for Miami on the field. The club sits bottom of the overall MLS table at the month-league pause for Leagues Cup and injuries have taken a toll, creating an uphill climb to make the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.
But with Messi here, and fellow FC Barcelona legends Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba also signing, hope springs eternal for the Herons. That trio has drawn global transfer headlines, reuniting with head coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino, and brought serious attention to a league on the rise.
As that unfolds, and Miami continue their summer roster makeover, Messi provided a history-making, jaw-dropping, awe-inspiring play.
"Like I said it in my introduction, I’m very happy to be here, with the team and my family," Messi said. "We’re very happy with this choice. I want to thank the people once again. I hope we continue this way and that they keep joining us all year because for us this is very important."
Messi, who sent well wishes to homegrown midfielder Ian Fray after he sustained a first-half injury, seems to be fitting right into Miami’s locker room. He also shared a good-luck embrace with another local product, Benjamin Cremaschi, upon subbing on for the youngster in the 54th minute and taking the captain’s armband.
Now, the question becomes what Messi’s follow-up act is. Judging by his GOAT status, and remembering he won the World Cup just seven months ago, the former Barça and Paris Saint-Germain star surely has something special up his sleeve.
"We wanted to start this way, giving all these people that are here today a victory," said Messi. "We knew it was important for us to start this tournament with a win. Luckily we were able to do it at the end and I’m very happy."