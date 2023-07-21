Player of the Month

FC Cincinnati midfielder Luciano Acosta named MLS Player of the Month

MLSsoccer staff

Major League Soccer's top team also boasted the league's top player in July 2023, with FC Cincinnati midfielder Luciano Acosta earning MLS Player of the Month honors.

Acosta was in elite form throughout the month, posting seven goal contributions (3g/4a) as the Orange & Blue went undefeated (2W-0L-2D) to remain comfortably atop the Supporters' Shield standings with 51 points – eight more than their closest competitors, the New England Revolution.

The 29-year-old Cincinnati captain, who also wore the armband for the MLS All-Stars this week against Arsenal, contributed 78% of his club's goals in July.

Acosta is enjoying another standout season in 2023, scoring a career-high 12 goals and eight assists. His 20 total goal contributions trail only those of fellow All-Star Hany Mukhtar (21). In addition, the Argentine midfielder is the only current active MLS player with at least 70 assists (72) and 50 goals (53).

This is the third MLS Player of the Month award for Acosta, who was previously recognized in June 2022 and September 2018 – the latter as a member of D.C. United.

Cincinnati and Acosta are temporarily putting their Supporters' Shield-leading MLS campaign on the back burner to begin play in Leagues Cup 2023. They'll first welcome Sporting Kansas City to TQL Stadium on Sunday (7:30 pm ET | Apple TV - Free) before taking on Liga MX powerhouse Chivas de Guadalajara on Thursday, July 27 (8 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

