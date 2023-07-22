Inter Miami marvel at Lionel Messi's heroics: "Tonight’s a dream come true"

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – It was, as more than one of Lionel Messi ’s Inter Miami CF colleagues said, a movie.

“A film that is constantly repeated,” said Messi’s countryman, who also managed him at FC Barcelona and the Argentina national team. “It is almost like he’s giving his all to write a new film. Obviously [some moments] have a greater or lesser degree of importance, but he is always there to write films.”

The man has a way of making the transcendent seem straightforward, of weaving iconic magic while barely breaking a sweat, and so it was again on his Miami debut. As dramatic as Messi’s last-second free kick was, it wasn’t exactly shocking to those who know him well, like IMCF head coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino.

DRV PNK Stadium is a whole lot closer to Hollywood, Florida than the Tinseltown version. But that distinction vanished in one swing of the Argentine legend’s boot in injury time of the Herons’ jaw-dropping 2-1 Leagues Cup win over Cruz Azul to delight a starstruck, venue-record crowd of 20,512.

“Just the caliber of player – he came into the locker room and acted like nothing happened. It just shows the level of consistency. He's been doing this for so long, and the grace, and such an overall top, top-class guy. He's put it there many times, so we weren't too surprised. We knew he had it in the locker, but to pull it off with the whole crowd silent and the anticipation? It's next level.”

“Everyone was kind of just like, what just happened? Like, honestly, it was an incredible moment,” Miami defender Kamal Miller told MLSsoccer.com postgame. “We all knew he had it in his locker to put the ball in the top corner there. But to actually see it done in the flesh is so different from seeing it on TV time and time again.

Messi’s elegant strike over the Cruz Azul wall and into the top corner past goalkeeper Andrés Gudiño is the sort he’s hit dozens, perhaps hundreds of times in his glittering career. So much so that despite the euphoria all around him, the reigning World Cup champion was low-key in the locker room afterwards.

David Beckham is one of the precious few players in history who can be categorized as anywhere near Messi’s scale of fame and impact in both North America and the world, and he, too, was dazzled.

“Tonight’s a dream come true for everybody in this stadium to see, and everybody in this country, to see Leo step into MLS and perform,” Miami’s co-owner told MLS Season Pass. “I don’t have many words for that.”

Herons homegrown Benja Cremaschi, an Argentinian-American who said he’s been “living a dream” since Messi joined his club, will go down in history as the player who was substituted to make way for the GOAT’s Miami debut. He admitted he was fanboying just like most of the thousands in the stands on the game-winner.

“I was on top of the chair. I was standing on top of our chairs,” said the 18-year-old with a grin. “I was like another fan. I wasn’t on our team at that moment, I was cheering for him. It's just really exciting.

“When he came in, a couple of us said, ‘he's gonna score, he's gonna score, he's gonna win the game for us.’ And that's what happened.”

Martino said he saw the storybook finish begin to materialize when Messi himself won a free kick in the heart of Zone 14 as Kevin Castaño and Carlos Salcedo – a former Real Salt Lake and Toronto FC defender – sandwiched him in pursuit of a short pass from Josef Martínez.

“Not when he scored the goal – when he received the foul there, we already began to think that the movie could be written,” said Martino, alluding to the prime set-piece zone Inter Miami radio commentator Chris Wittyngham dubbed “Messi territory.”

Was it really a foul, though?