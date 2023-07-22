Portland Timbers waive defender Pablo Bonilla

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Waived
The Portland Timbers have waived defender Pablo Bonilla, the club announced Friday.
The 23-year-old Venezuelan ultimately played in 38 regular-season matches (30 starts) for the Timbers, tallying two assists across his four seasons (2020-23) with the club.
Bonilla originally signed with now-MLS NEXT Pro side T2 from Deportivo La Guaira FC ahead of the 2020 season and earned a first-team contract in June of that year.
As Bonilla departs, Portland’s depth takes a hit but they retain their two starting fullbacks in Claudio Bravo and Juan Mosquera. Eric Miller and Justin Rasmussen also give head coach Giovanni Savarese options for the position.
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant