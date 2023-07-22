Transfer Tracker

Portland Timbers waive defender Pablo Bonilla

MLSsoccer staff

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Waived

The Portland Timbers have waived defender Pablo Bonilla, the club announced Friday.

The 23-year-old Venezuelan ultimately played in 38 regular-season matches (30 starts) for the Timbers, tallying two assists across his four seasons (2020-23) with the club.

Bonilla originally signed with now-MLS NEXT Pro side T2 from Deportivo La Guaira FC ahead of the 2020 season and earned a first-team contract in June of that year.

As Bonilla departs, Portland’s depth takes a hit but they retain their two starting fullbacks in Claudio Bravo and Juan Mosquera. Eric Miller and Justin Rasmussen also give head coach Giovanni Savarese options for the position.

