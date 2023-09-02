Your Saturday Kickoff: Playoff implications abound in Matchday 30

LAFC center back Mamadou Fall has joined La Liga powerhouse FC Barcelona on loan through June 2024 with a purchase option. Fall is the second MLS player to join Barça in the last seven months after the LA Galaxy transferred fullback Julián Araujo to the Spanish giants. Araujo is currently on loan at Las Palmas.

Sign up for The Daily Kickoff in your inbox! The Daily Kickoff is more than an article – it can be delivered to your email account as well.

ASK NOT WHAT THE WATCHGRIDOMETER CAN DO YOU FOR YOU BUT WHAT YOU CAN DO FOR THE WATCHGRIDOMETER

*The Plusometer is a scientific way to quantify the potential watchability of any given game on Apple TV - MLS Season Pass, but can and will also be used for all other channels. Using the elements of "Potential for very good/entertainingly bad soccer," "Chances created," "Narrative," "Aesthetics" and "Totally subjective bonus points," I assign each element a score out of 10 and each game a score out of 50. Twenty-five is average potential. Fifty is greatest game of all-time potential. Yes, I do calculate each game. No, I don't know why. Respect for the form, maybe?

Also, I want to note that I’ve totally forgotten why it’s called The Plusometer. Genuinely no idea. I think maybe because games used to be on ESPN+? Probably going to have to rethink this soon. For now though…

We have a full weekend slate in front of us with some genuine stakes. To help you sort through each game, we have your regularly scheduled Plusometer* plus a “Playoffocity” value to each game. The closer to 50, the closer it is to a winner gets in/loser goes home game on Decision Day. You’re welcome.

Soccer is nice to have on. And sometimes you look up and see something fun.

Soccer is nice to have on. And sometimes you look up and see something fun.

D.C. United vs. Chicago Fire

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET

Plusometer Score: 23/50 | Playoffocity: 36/50

It may not be the most well-played, high-flying game of the weekend, but it is a bonafide six-pointer between two teams right on the edge of the Audi MLS Cup Playoff line. Ninth-place Chicago enter this one two points ahead of 10th-place D.C. United. This one could be critical a few weeks from now. Then again, it could be totally not critical considering 13th-place NYCFC are just three points behind the Fire and Inter Miami are coming up fast behind them. The East is weird.

New England Revolution vs. Austin FC

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET

Plusometer Score: 25/50 | Playoffocity: 34/50

Austin are spiraling. Since Leagues Cup began, they’ve lost five in a row. The good news for them is New England objectively aren’t as good as they were a few weeks ago. The bad news is New England are still very good. The Revs are sitting alone in second place in the East and have a big chance to build on that advantage against an Austin side that’s fallen below the playoff line.

Sporting KC vs. St. Louis CITY SC

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 8:30 pm ET

Plusometer Score: 28/50 | Playoffocity: 30/50

An in-state rivalry! ..... [checking] .......... kind of! Children’s Mercy Park should be noisy for this one either way. SKC are creeping back into the playoff race and could be just one point below the line by the end of the weekend if things go their way. It’s difficult to get things to go your way against St. Louis, though. The Fightin’ Toasted Raviolis (seriously, someone come up with nickname already) have taken six points from three games since Leagues Cup and are still on top of the West. They seem to be getting healthier too. Forward João Klauss is working his way back to fitness at just the right time.

Nashville SC vs. Charlotte FC

WATCH: Apple TV - Free | Saturday, 8:30 pm ET

Plusometer Score: 25/50 | Playoffocity: 33/50

Charlotte are in excellent position to take over one of the Wild Card playoff spots in the East. They’re two points back of ninth-place Chicago with a game in hand and have taken four points over two post-Leagues Cup games against LAFC and Orlando. The only problem is the schedule isn’t really going to ease up anytime soon. They still have games against Philly, Cincy, New England and Inter Miami (x2) on the slate. But so far so good. If they can pull off another upset against Nashville, then we may start having to truly consider the timeline where Charlotte make it over the line.

Real Salt Lake vs. Colorado Rapids

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 9:30 pm ET

Plusometer Score: 22/50 | Playoffocity: 25/50

It’s a rivalry game! That’s… kind of all it has going for it right now. RSL are in a tailspin after Pablo Ruiz’s injury. Now, instead of fighting for the top spot in the West, they’re fighting for survival. They’re sixth in West and just five points ahead of 10th-place Austin after two consecutive losses in league play. They’ve lost four in a row in all competitions. Someone has to step up and right the ship here.

Seattle Sounders vs. Portland Timbers

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 10:30 pm ET

Plusometer Score: 32/50 | Playoffocity: 23/50

I can’t remember a Seattle-Portland game with so little at stake. It’s not entirely devoid of consequence, but Portland feel like a relative long shot to make the playoffs at this point. Seattle are set to finish somewhere between second and fourth and it’s hard to see that changing.