Your Saturday Kickoff: Playoff implications abound in Matchday 30

Soccer Saturday
Soccer. MLS. Today. More. Schedule here.
LAFC defender Fall loaned to FC Barcelona
LAFC center back Mamadou Fall has joined La Liga powerhouse FC Barcelona on loan through June 2024 with a purchase option. Fall is the second MLS player to join Barça in the last seven months after the LA Galaxy transferred fullback Julián Araujo to the Spanish giants. Araujo is currently on loan at Las Palmas.
Sign up for The Daily Kickoff in your inbox! The Daily Kickoff is more than an article – it can be delivered to your email account as well.
We have a full weekend slate in front of us with some genuine stakes. To help you sort through each game, we have your regularly scheduled Plusometer* plus a “Playoffocity” value to each game. The closer to 50, the closer it is to a winner gets in/loser goes home game on Decision Day. You’re welcome.
Also, I want to note that I’ve totally forgotten why it’s called The Plusometer. Genuinely no idea. I think maybe because games used to be on ESPN+? Probably going to have to rethink this soon. For now though…
*The Plusometer is a scientific way to quantify the potential watchability of any given game on Apple TV - MLS Season Pass, but can and will also be used for all other channels. Using the elements of "Potential for very good/entertainingly bad soccer," "Chances created," "Narrative," "Aesthetics" and "Totally subjective bonus points," I assign each element a score out of 10 and each game a score out of 50. Twenty-five is average potential. Fifty is greatest game of all-time potential. Yes, I do calculate each game. No, I don't know why. Respect for the form, maybe?
D.C. United vs. Chicago Fire
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
Plusometer Score: 23/50 | Playoffocity: 36/50
It may not be the most well-played, high-flying game of the weekend, but it is a bonafide six-pointer between two teams right on the edge of the Audi MLS Cup Playoff line. Ninth-place Chicago enter this one two points ahead of 10th-place D.C. United. This one could be critical a few weeks from now. Then again, it could be totally not critical considering 13th-place NYCFC are just three points behind the Fire and Inter Miami are coming up fast behind them. The East is weird.
New England Revolution vs. Austin FC
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
Plusometer Score: 25/50 | Playoffocity: 34/50
Austin are spiraling. Since Leagues Cup began, they’ve lost five in a row. The good news for them is New England objectively aren’t as good as they were a few weeks ago. The bad news is New England are still very good. The Revs are sitting alone in second place in the East and have a big chance to build on that advantage against an Austin side that’s fallen below the playoff line.
Sporting KC vs. St. Louis CITY SC
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 8:30 pm ET
Plusometer Score: 28/50 | Playoffocity: 30/50
An in-state rivalry! ..... [checking] .......... kind of! Children’s Mercy Park should be noisy for this one either way. SKC are creeping back into the playoff race and could be just one point below the line by the end of the weekend if things go their way. It’s difficult to get things to go your way against St. Louis, though. The Fightin’ Toasted Raviolis (seriously, someone come up with nickname already) have taken six points from three games since Leagues Cup and are still on top of the West. They seem to be getting healthier too. Forward João Klauss is working his way back to fitness at just the right time.
Nashville SC vs. Charlotte FC
WATCH: Apple TV - Free | Saturday, 8:30 pm ET
Plusometer Score: 25/50 | Playoffocity: 33/50
Charlotte are in excellent position to take over one of the Wild Card playoff spots in the East. They’re two points back of ninth-place Chicago with a game in hand and have taken four points over two post-Leagues Cup games against LAFC and Orlando. The only problem is the schedule isn’t really going to ease up anytime soon. They still have games against Philly, Cincy, New England and Inter Miami (x2) on the slate. But so far so good. If they can pull off another upset against Nashville, then we may start having to truly consider the timeline where Charlotte make it over the line.
Real Salt Lake vs. Colorado Rapids
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 9:30 pm ET
Plusometer Score: 22/50 | Playoffocity: 25/50
It’s a rivalry game! That’s… kind of all it has going for it right now. RSL are in a tailspin after Pablo Ruiz’s injury. Now, instead of fighting for the top spot in the West, they’re fighting for survival. They’re sixth in West and just five points ahead of 10th-place Austin after two consecutive losses in league play. They’ve lost four in a row in all competitions. Someone has to step up and right the ship here.
Seattle Sounders vs. Portland Timbers
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 10:30 pm ET
Plusometer Score: 32/50 | Playoffocity: 23/50
I can’t remember a Seattle-Portland game with so little at stake. It’s not entirely devoid of consequence, but Portland feel like a relative long shot to make the playoffs at this point. Seattle are set to finish somewhere between second and fourth and it’s hard to see that changing.
But it’s still Portland-Seattle. And Brian Schmetzer might lose his religion in spectacular fashion if the Sounders come out flat against Portland… again. That alone makes it worth keeping an eye on.
NYCFC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 3:30 pm ET
Plusometer Score: 27/50 | Playoffocity: 30/50
NYCFC’s attack finally woke up a bit midweek in a 2-0 win over Montréal. Stringing together two consecutive games with multiple goals would feel like a minor miracle and it might just be enough to truly get them back in the playoff race. They kind of need it. They’ll have just six games remaining after this to jump four teams and hold off Miami.
It likely won’t come easy against a good but inconsistent Vancouver side. Have I mentioned lately the ‘Caps are leading the league in xG created? “If they could just put it all together a little more often they’d be one of the best teams in the league,” he said for roughly the 40th time this year.
CF Montréal vs. Columbus Crew
WATCH: Apple TV - Free | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
Plusometer Score: 34/50 | Playoffocity: 40/50
This could end up being the best game of the weekend. Home Montréal are one of the best teams in the league and the Crew are the most entertaining team in the league. Both are jostling for playoff position. It honestly feels kind of rude to not have this in Tier Three, but science is science.
FC Dallas vs. Atlanta United
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 8:30 pm ET
Plusometer Score: 30/50 | Playoffocity: 35/50
Atlanta looked in control against FC Cincinnati for about 60 minutes on Wednesday before it all unraveled. Ten-man Dallas held on against St. Louis for about 70 minutes on Wednesday before it all unraveled. Both teams will try and bounce back here as Dallas try to stay above the line and Atlanta keep fighting for one of the top spots in the East. That’s going to be difficult on short rest, though. Neither team is feeling all that great about their depth right now.
San Jose Earthquakes vs. Minnesota United
WATCH: Apple TV - Free | Saturday, 10:30 pm ET
Plusometer Score: 33/50 | Playoffocity: 40/50
A genuine six-pointer between two of the most “close to being good, but just not quite there” teams in the league. The loser will be stuck in a Wild Card spot while the winner could be tied for fourth place. What a league.
LA Galaxy vs. Houston Dynamo FC
WATCH: Apple TV - Free | Saturday, 10:30 pm ET
Plusometer Score: 32/50 | Playoffocity: 29/50
Houston are… kind of a blast right now? They’re at least one of the best stories in the league. The Dynamo have crept all the way up to fourth in the West and have earned a spot in the US Open Cup final. Things are well ahead of schedule as the club continues to remake itself. I mean, a win this weekend could put them second in the West by the end of the weekend.
No one expected Houston’s sudden surge, but you probably can expect a goalsy game in this one. The Galaxy, for better and worse, tend to find themselves in that situation and Houston have scored 13 times over the last four games.
Philadelphia Union vs. New York Red Bulls
WATCH: Apple TV - Free, FS1 | Sunday, 7:30 pm ET
Plusometer Score: 30/50 | Playoffocity: 33/50
This is for everyone out there who sees the beauty in completing just 43% of your passes. This is for the ones who know there’s joy to be found in the ball being in play for maybe 11 minutes of the full 90. This is for the Daily Kickoff readers. Bless you all.
FC Cincinnati vs. Orlando City SC
WATCH: Apple TV - Free | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
Plusometer Score: 46/50 | Playoffocity: 29/50
This could very well be a preview of a game that means a whole lot more down the line. Both of these teams are more than capable of making their way to a conference final. This would almost always be the Plusometer’s highest-rated game of the week, however…
LAFC vs. Inter Miami CF
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Sunday, 10:00 pm ET
Plusometer Score: 48/50 | Playoffocity: 30/50
Messi. In LA. Against the reigning champs. Life is a beautiful tapestry.
FC Cincinnati sign Celentano to contract extension: FC Cincinnati have secured goalkeeper Roman Celentano for the long term, announcing Friday they signed the 22-year-old to a contract extension through the 2027 MLS season. The second overall pick of the 2022 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas, Celentano quickly established himself as the club's first-choice 'keeper in his rookie season, which was also the first year the Orange & Blue reached the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, following three last-place finishes.
FC Cincinnati midfielder Acosta named MLS Player of the Month: Luciano Acosta turned a stellar August 2023 into a second-straight MLS Player of the Month award. The 29-year Argentine midfielder maintained his elite form in league play, contributing one goal and three assists as the Supporters' Shield leaders went 2W-1L-0D. Acosta is the first consecutive MLS Player of the Month winner since Inter Miami CF striker Josef Martínez (then with Atlanta) achieved the same feat in July-August 2019.
New England Revolution midfielder Buck to represent England U-19s: New England Revolution midfielder Noel Buck has parlayed a breakout campaign into an England U-19 national team call-up. The 18-year-old homegrown, who holds dual citizenship in England and the United States, is set to represent the Three Lions in friendlies against Germany (Sept. 6) and Switzerland (Sept. 9). This camp won’t cap-tie Buck, who has previously earned a US U-19 national team call-up.
- Charles Boehm profiled LAFC MVP candidate Dénis Bouanga.
- Here’s what you need to know for Matchday 30.
- LAFC are bracing for their clash with Inter Miami.
- LA Galaxy's Riqui Puig won the AT&T 5G Goal of the Matchday.
Kick childhood cancer.