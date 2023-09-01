FC Cincinnati midfielder Luciano Acosta named MLS Player of the Month

It's déjà vu all over again for Luciano Acosta, with FC Cincinnati's captain turning a stellar August 2023 into a second-straight MLS Player of the Month award.
The 29-year Argentine midfielder maintained his elite form in league play – which was shortened in August due to the Leagues Cup break – contributing one goal and three assists as the Supporters' Shield leaders went 2W-1L-0D. Acosta's 1g/1a in Matchday 29 fueled a 2-1 come-from-behind victory at Atlanta United that helped the Orange & Blue become the first team to qualify for the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs.
Acosta is the first consecutive MLS Player of the Month winner since Inter Miami CF striker Josef Martínez (then with Atlanta) achieved the same feat in July-August 2019. This is his fourth Player of the Month honor overall, trailing only Martínez, Landon Donovan and Carlos Ruiz (all with six) for most all-time in Major League Soccer.
One of the league's best playmakers over the past decade, Acosta has only improved with time and is enjoying a career year in 2023. He currently leads MLS in goal contributions (13 goals, 11 assists) and shares the Golden Boot presented by Audi lead with Nashville SC's Hany Mukhtar.
His incredible form, coupled with Cincinnati's chase of the MLS regular-season points record (73, set by the New England Revolution in 2021), has Acosta among the top candidates for Landon Donovan MLS MVP consideration this season.
Acosta and Cincy host Orlando City SC Saturday night (7:30 pm ET | Apple TV - Free) in a battle of Eastern Conference powerhouses at TQL Stadium.