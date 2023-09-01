FC Cincinnati midfielder Luciano Acosta named MLS Player of the Month

The 29-year Argentine midfielder maintained his elite form in league play – which was shortened in August due to the Leagues Cup break – contributing one goal and three assists as the Supporters' Shield leaders went 2W-1L-0D. Acosta's 1g/1a in Matchday 29 fueled a 2-1 come-from-behind victory at Atlanta United that helped the Orange & Blue become the first team to qualify for the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Acosta is the first consecutive MLS Player of the Month winner since Inter Miami CF striker Josef Martínez (then with Atlanta) achieved the same feat in July-August 2019. This is his fourth Player of the Month honor overall, trailing only Martínez, Landon Donovan and Carlos Ruiz (all with six) for most all-time in Major League Soccer.