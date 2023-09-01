LAFC brace for Inter Miami clash: "We cannot focus just on Messi"

With "Messi Mania" sweeping across Major League Soccer, die-hard and casual fans alike are witnessing first-hand the magical powers of the GOAT.
However, for LAFC defender Giorgio Chiellini, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner and FIFA 2022 World Cup champion's exploits during his first month and a half with Inter Miami CF are nothing out of the ordinary.
“I knew,” the legendary former Italy and Juventus captain said two days before the Black & Gold host the Herons in Sunday night’s (10:00 pm ET | Apple TV - MLS Season Pass) highly-anticipated Matchday 30 closer.
“But now maybe all the Americans are understanding better and better what he’s capable of.”
If anybody knows what Messi is capable of, it’s Chiellini, arguably his generation’s best center back who’s fought many epic battles with La Pulga, both on the national team and club level.
“I lost a lot of times, I also have bad memories” the 39-year-old veteran joked about the aforementioned battles, most recently a 3-0 loss to Argentina last year in his farewell match with Italy.
But there were also “beautiful” wins for Chiellini against Messi, highlighted by a 3-0 first-leg quarterfinal victory over FC Barcelona in the 2016/17 UEFA Champions League that helped Juventus advance to the next round. (They eventually lost the final to Real Madrid).
More than Messi
The Italian veteran is hoping for a similar result Sunday night at BMO Stadium, where the defending MLS Cup-Supporters’ Shield double winners want to protect their home ground while also keeping pace with Western Conference leaders St. Louis CITY SC, who currently enjoy a seven-point lead over the Black & Gold.
To do that, Chiellini warned that LAFC must have a plan beyond “Stop Messi,” whose 11g/6a in 10 games across all competitions are just the tip of the iceberg for a loaded side that also boasts fellow Barça legends Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, strikers Josef Martínez and Leo Campana, as well as rising homegrown Benjamin Cremaschi, who just this week earned a call-up to the US men’s national team, among others.
“We cannot focus just on Messi,” Chiellini said. “The game is LAFC against Miami. If you want to play one-against-one against Messi, it’s impossible to win. But I think, however, LAFC could beat Miami as a group.”
Head coach Steve Cherundolo is of the same mindset, conceding that the Herons’ No. 10 will undoubtedly have an impact on the match.
“It’s an illusion to try to think you’re gonna stop him for 90 minutes,” the second-year manager stated. “He’s going to have a chance or two. That’s just the way the game works and the way he’s been able to do throughout his career against every team.”
Blocking out the noise
But as Nashville SC proved in their midweek scoreless draw at Miami, there are ways to limit that impact. Whether LAFC can do the same remains to be seen, but Cherundolo is demanding an even stronger effort from his squad.
“We are here to win a game for our fans. That’s it,” Cherundolo said, dismissing any notion that the Black & Gold will be star struck by the occasion.
“… During the game, I expect every LAFC player to do everything within their power to win this game for this club.”
For that, Cherundolo and Co. are 100% focused on the task, drowning out all outside noise and distractions – including from his own circle of friends and acquaintances.
“Yeah, but it’s very easy to deal with,” Cherundolo responded when asked if anybody has requested tickets for Sunday’s match.
“The answer is no."