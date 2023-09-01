LAFC brace for Inter Miami clash: "We cannot focus just on Messi"

With " Messi Mania" sweeping across Major League Soccer, die-hard and casual fans alike are witnessing first-hand the magical powers of the GOAT.

However, for LAFC defender Giorgio Chiellini, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner and FIFA 2022 World Cup champion's exploits during his first month and a half with Inter Miami CF are nothing out of the ordinary.

“I knew,” the legendary former Italy and Juventus captain said two days before the Black & Gold host the Herons in Sunday night’s (10:00 pm ET | Apple TV - MLS Season Pass) highly-anticipated Matchday 30 closer.

“But now maybe all the Americans are understanding better and better what he’s capable of.”

If anybody knows what Messi is capable of, it’s Chiellini, arguably his generation’s best center back who’s fought many epic battles with La Pulga, both on the national team and club level.

“I lost a lot of times, I also have bad memories” the 39-year-old veteran joked about the aforementioned battles, most recently a 3-0 loss to Argentina last year in his farewell match with Italy.