New England Revolution midfielder Noel Buck to represent England U-19s

There’s a new dual-national situation to track after New England Revolution midfielder Noel Buck has parlayed a breakout campaign into an England U-19 national team call-up.

The 18-year-old homegrown, who holds dual citizenship in England and the United States, is set to represent the Three Lions in friendlies against Germany (Sept. 6) and Switzerland (Sept. 9). This camp won’t cap-tie Buck, who has previously earned a US U-19 national team call-up.

Buck has three goals and one assist in 25 games (18 starts) for his MLS career, often looking beyond his years when playing centrally or out wide. Predominantly left-footed, Buck is enjoying a sterling 2023 season as New England sit second in the Eastern Conference standings and appear an MLS Cup 2023 presented by Audi contender.

Buck has previously said he is “open to anything” regarding his international future, while US U-20 coach Mikey Varas noted the youngster will be “very important” to the next cycle after not featuring at this summer’s FIFA U-20 World Cup.

Buck may not be long for MLS, with reports linking him to top-flight teams in Europe. With his current trajectory, transfer steam could pick up in the months ahead.

