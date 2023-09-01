FC Cincinnati sign Roman Celentano to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

FC Cincinnati have secured goalkeeper Roman Celentano for the long term, announcing Friday they signed the 22-year-old to a contract extension through the 2027 MLS season.

The second overall pick of the 2022 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas, Celentano quickly established himself as the club's first-choice 'keeper in his rookie season, which was also the first year the Orange & Blue reached the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, following three last-place finishes.

Cincy have gone a step further in 2023, becoming the first team to clinch a postseason berth while targeting the New England Revolution's regular-season points record (73) established in 2021. A major factor in this turnaround, Celentano is already the club's all-time leader in saves (158) and clean sheets (15) over his 53 regular-season appearances (all of them starts).

“Roman is an extremely talented young goalkeeper who’s been a crucial part of our success the past two seasons,” general manager Chris Albright said in a press release.