Transfer Tracker

FC Cincinnati sign Roman Celentano to contract extension

Roman Celentano
MLSsoccer staff

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

FC Cincinnati have secured goalkeeper Roman Celentano for the long term, announcing Friday they signed the 22-year-old to a contract extension through the 2027 MLS season.

The second overall pick of the 2022 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas, Celentano quickly established himself as the club's first-choice 'keeper in his rookie season, which was also the first year the Orange & Blue reached the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, following three last-place finishes.

Cincy have gone a step further in 2023, becoming the first team to clinch a postseason berth while targeting the New England Revolution's regular-season points record (73) established in 2021. A major factor in this turnaround, Celentano is already the club's all-time leader in saves (158) and clean sheets (15) over his 53 regular-season appearances (all of them starts).

“Roman is an extremely talented young goalkeeper who’s been a crucial part of our success the past two seasons,” general manager Chris Albright said in a press release.

“He’s a model teammate with a relentless work ethic and elite shot-stopping ability... We are delighted to keep Roman with the club for many years to come."

Celentano has 10 clean sheets this season, which ties him for third-place in MLS. His solid performances in goal with Cincinnati earned him his first two US national team call-ups this year: a USMNT training camp in January, followed by the Continental Clásico against Mexico in April.

“It's a really great feeling to re-sign here, and it shows [Cincinnati's] faith in me,” Celentano said.

"... It's an honor to wear the badge and to play at TQL Stadium. We're going to do some big things this year still but knowing that I can be in Cincinnati for the next four years, I’m filled with pride.”

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Transfer Tracker Roman Celentano FC Cincinnati

Related Stories

Maxime Chanot departs NYCFC for France's AJ Ajaccio
New England Revolution sign Earl Edwards Jr. to new contract
New England Revolution sign goalkeeper Tomáš Vaclík
More News
More News
FC Cincinnati midfielder Luciano Acosta named MLS Player of the Month

FC Cincinnati midfielder Luciano Acosta named MLS Player of the Month
LA Galaxy's Riqui Puig wins Goal of the Matchday
Goal of the Matchday

LA Galaxy's Riqui Puig wins Goal of the Matchday
MLS Matchday 30: Best Bets and Predictions 

MLS Matchday 30: Best Bets and Predictions 
Your Friday Kickoff: Who are the frontrunners for MLS end-of-season awards?
The Daily Kickoff

Your Friday Kickoff: Who are the frontrunners for MLS end-of-season awards?
FC Cincinnati sign Roman Celentano to contract extension
Transfer Tracker

FC Cincinnati sign Roman Celentano to contract extension
New England Revolution midfielder Noel Buck to represent England U-19s

New England Revolution midfielder Noel Buck to represent England U-19s
More News
Video
Video
Luciano Acosta: Player of the Month August 2023
0:41

Luciano Acosta: Player of the Month August 2023
Goal of the Matchday 29: Riqui Puig
0:20

Goal of the Matchday 29: Riqui Puig
Player of the Matchday 29: Emanuel Reynoso
0:42

Player of the Matchday 29: Emanuel Reynoso
LAFC vs. Miami Preview
3:29

LAFC vs. Miami Preview
More Video