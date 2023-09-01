FC Cincinnati sign Roman Celentano to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension
FC Cincinnati have secured goalkeeper Roman Celentano for the long term, announcing Friday they signed the 22-year-old to a contract extension through the 2027 MLS season.
The second overall pick of the 2022 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas, Celentano quickly established himself as the club's first-choice 'keeper in his rookie season, which was also the first year the Orange & Blue reached the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, following three last-place finishes.
Cincy have gone a step further in 2023, becoming the first team to clinch a postseason berth while targeting the New England Revolution's regular-season points record (73) established in 2021. A major factor in this turnaround, Celentano is already the club's all-time leader in saves (158) and clean sheets (15) over his 53 regular-season appearances (all of them starts).
“Roman is an extremely talented young goalkeeper who’s been a crucial part of our success the past two seasons,” general manager Chris Albright said in a press release.
“He’s a model teammate with a relentless work ethic and elite shot-stopping ability... We are delighted to keep Roman with the club for many years to come."
Celentano has 10 clean sheets this season, which ties him for third-place in MLS. His solid performances in goal with Cincinnati earned him his first two US national team call-ups this year: a USMNT training camp in January, followed by the Continental Clásico against Mexico in April.
“It's a really great feeling to re-sign here, and it shows [Cincinnati's] faith in me,” Celentano said.
"... It's an honor to wear the badge and to play at TQL Stadium. We're going to do some big things this year still but knowing that I can be in Cincinnati for the next four years, I’m filled with pride.”
