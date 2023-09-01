LAFC defender Mamadou Fall loaned to FC Barcelona

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan

LAFC center back Mamadou Fall has joined LaLiga powerhouse FC Barcelona on loan through June 2024 with a purchase option, the defending MLS Cup and Supporters' Shield champions announced Friday.

Fall is the second MLS player to join Barça in the last seven months after the LA Galaxy transferred fullback Julián Araujo to the Spanish giants. Araujo is currently on loan at Las Palmas.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for Mamadou to continue in his development at one of the top clubs in the world,” co-president and GM John Thorrington said in a release.

“All at LAFC are aware of Fall’s incredible potential and this next step is a testament to his development here at LAFC. We wish him all the best in his continued progress at Barcelona.”

This is Fall's second straight stint in Spain's top flight after he spent the 2022-23 campaign on loan at Villarreal, where he mostly featured for their reserves. The 20-year-old Senegal native spent a brief period back at LAFC this summer.

Regarded as one of MLS's premier young players, Fall has five goals and one assist in 36 regular-season games (30 starts). He initially joined the Black & Gold in 2021.

LAFC have enviable depth at center back, with Aaron Long, Giorgio Chiellini, Jesús Murillo and Denil Maldonado giving head coach Steve Cherundolo plenty of options. The club sits second in the Western Conference table, on pace for a top Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs seed.