Your Saturday Kickoff: MLS retains star power with DP extension spree

Real Salt Lake have signed rising midfielder Diego Luna to a contract extension. The 20-year-old US international's new deal runs through the 2026 MLS season with options through 2028 and elevates Luna to a U22 Initiative roster spot.

LAFC announced Friday that reigning MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi winner Dénis Bouanga has signed a contract extension through the 2027 season with an option for 2028. Bouanga, 29, was linked with a wintertime return to France's Ligue 1. Now, the Designated Player's long-term home is with the Black & Gold.

There are 11 matches for you to watch today. In particular, keep an eye on Atlanta United vs. New England Revolution at 7:30 pm ET and Austin FC vs. St. Louis CITY SC at 8:30 pm ET. You can check out the full schedule here.

Sign up for The Daily Kickoff in your inbox! The Daily Kickoff is more than an article – it can be delivered to your email account as well.

Catching up on the week that was so you may be fully prepared to talk MLS today should the opportunity arise

Everyone goes about matchday differently. You may be preparing to go out to the stadium, go out to a bar, or scramble home just in time to turn on MLS 360. These are all valid ways to consume MLS. However you do it, we feel it’s our job here at The Daily Kickoff to make sure you’re prepared. We want you to be one of the most informed MLS knowers in whatever room you happen to be in, whether you’re trying to impress friends, strangers, or your dog.

There’s a lot to talk about today around the league. We may not even be able to cover everything here. But here’s a few things to know.

Extensions for everyone

It seems like teams around the league have been trying to one-up each other the last few days. New England and Carles Gil got the ball rolling on Thursday. The 2021 Landon Donovan MLS MVP winner signed a contract extension that guarantees he’ll be in New England through 2026 with an option for 2026. Later that day, Nashville SC announced 2022 MVP winner Hany Mukhtar had signed an extension through 2026 with an option for 2027 as well.

Then, yesterday, LAFC got in on the trend, inking 2023 Golden Boot presented by Audi winner Dénis Bouanga to an extension through the 2027 season with an option for 2028. And then, just to feel included, RSL agreed to a deal with rising star Diego Luna that makes him a U22 Initiative player and keeps him around through the 2026 season with options through 2028.

I don’t know exactly why all these dropped in quick succession, but I’d like to think teams saw the Gil extension and said, “Oh, wait, I knew I was forgetting something” and immediately called up their most exciting player to sign a major contract the way normal people call to make dinner reservations. It’s either that, a league-wide conspiracy that goes all the way to the top, or a total coincidence. Whatever the reason, it’s extremely cool.

It’s not a given that a league can keep its best and most exciting players around. It’s definitely never been a given in MLS. This is a step on the path from MLS being a full-time selling league to a league that can send players around the world and keep them home when they need to. Getting to watch Gil, Mukhtar and Bouanga for the next few years is going to be a blast. And it gives the league’s fans stars to latch onto long term, which creates better stories and better soccer. When you’re watching one or all of these guys torch whatever team they're torching this weekend, keep in mind they’re not going anywhere for a while. And that’s better for everyone.

Charlotte give this another try

We don’t have to explain how critical it is to hit on your DP signings. Charlotte’s first crop of Designated Players… well, it can also be difficult at times to hit on your DP signings. Former DP Karol Swiderski had his moments, but things regressed a bit once current DP forward Enzo Copetti arrived and Charlotte struggled to effectively fit them both into the starting lineup. Former DP winger Kamil Jozwiak… well, did we mention it can be difficult at times to hit on your DP signings?

Swiderski and Jozwiak are both gone now and Charlotte have another shot at this. They took their first swing on Thursday when they announced the signing of Young DP winger Liel Abada from Celtic. The Crown reportedly spent around $8 million to bring him in and for good reason. Abada scored 29 times and delivered 22 assists in 112 matches while playing for one of Europe’s most storied clubs. On paper, it’s pretty remarkable to pull a young player with that kind of production away from Europe.

When you’re watching Charlotte take on Toronto today, just keep in mind we aren’t watching the finished product. They’ve already grabbed four points through their first two games, but they’re about to add a serious talent on the wing. There’s more on the way, too. They still have one more open DP spot and they clearly won’t be afraid to spend big on whoever they bring in.

Seattle go full injury crisis

Seattle began the year as favorites in the Western Conference. They also began the year missing multiple key starters. That’s immediately concerning for Seattle after recent regular seasons were derailed, or at least slowed, by injuries to players like João Paulo, Raúl Ruidíaz and a collection of folks who seem to be sporadically available. It’s a great team on paper. But they never quite seem to be all together on the field.

Somehow, those early-season concerns have already turned into something bigger. When they take on Philadelphia tonight, they’ll be without new DP winger Pedro de la Vega. De la Vega made two whole appearances following his $7.5 million move from Lanús before picking up a hamstring injury that will keep him out for 6-8 weeks.