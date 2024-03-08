Revs on the rise: Esmir Bajraktarevic, Noel Buck spark New England youth movement

Caleb Porter knew he was inheriting a solid squad when he interviewed for the New England Revolution ’s head coaching job in December. The Revs have qualified for the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in four of the past five years and largely retained the core of the group that won the Supporters’ Shield in 2021.

“When I watched, went through all the games last year, I knew when [Bajraktarevic] was getting minutes, starting games, that he had to have something,” Porter told MLSsoccer.com during the Revs’ preseason camp in Florida last month. “Because for Bruce to play him – for Bruce to start him -- it meant he had to have quality, and same with Noel. Noel, I think started 20 games and Esmir, I think it was four or five.

Arena, as longtime MLS watchers know, has never been one to play the kids just for its own sake.

It wasn’t until Porter really dived into the tape, however, that the full scope of the club’s wealth of talented youngsters came into focus – starting with Noel Buck and Esmir Bajraktarevic , the 18-year-old duo who’d already worked their way into New England’s starting lineup under his predecessor Bruce Arena.

“They're going to definitely play a big role. Not because they're young, because they're good,” said Porter. “I don't care that they're young. I think a lot a lot is made into, ‘they're young.’ They're good enough, and at the end of the day, there's a ton of young guys that get signed in this league that aren't good enough. I like that this club has signed young guys that are good enough.”

Meanwhile Buck, despite notching 3g/2a in 1,753 MLS minutes last season, faces stiff competition with several veterans for time in central midfield. Yet both teenagers are on a trajectory not seen from a Revs academy product since Diego Fagúndez , the club’s very first homegrown player, who made his first-team debut way back in 2011 and still holds several club and league records for youthful contributions.

Porter would likely note that his playing time has benefited from the long-term injury absence of Dylan Borrero , who will return from a torn ACL sometime this spring.

Bajraktarevic and Buck have appeared in all five of the Revs’ MLS and Concacaf Champions Cup matches thus far, and started both league matches. Bajraktarevic, in fact, has been one of the team’s most dangerous attackers, scoring a goal and an assist, playing nine key passes, drawing an impressive 12 fouls and constantly menacing defenders on the dribble across both competitions.

International potential

That evaluation is reinforced by the duo’s fast-rising international prospects.

The child of an English father (who also holds Welsh heritage) and an American mother, Buck earned a series of call-ups to the England Under-19 national team – one of the only foreign-based players with the squad -- and should be in the mix when they conclude their 2024 UEFA European U-19 Championship qualification campaign later this month. His name has already been brought up to US men’s national team coach Gregg Berhalter as the prospects of a dual-national recruiting battle materialize.

As you might imagine, Papa Buck, a devoted supporter of both Chelsea FC and the Three Lions, is one extremely proud dad.

“He's a massive fan and he brought that into my family. There's pictures of me just learning how to walk and there’s a ball at my feet,” said Buck as he sat alongside Bajraktarevic for an exclusive interview during preseason. “He just loves every single part of it. Growing up, whenever I could, he just had me over by the field or he’d come with me. And I think what he did really well is that he didn't force it on me. He loved it; because he loved it, I loved it. It really worked.

“And he loves me playing at this level. It's like a dream come true for him, because he would have loved to do it but he didn't get the chance. So, I mean, he just loves it and is super supportive.”

How central was footy to daily life in the Buck household?

“My brother [Joe] is at Georgetown and my younger brother, when we were younger, he could name every fixture for the next three weeks for the Premier League,” recalled Noel. “Like, who knows that? But he knew it. I think that kind of culture sort of helped me along, because I love what I do.”

Bajraktarevic also has a blossoming national-team outlook. The youngest member of the USMNT’s January camp, he turned heads on his senior international debut, coming off the bench in the camp’s 1-0 loss to Slovenia and nutmegging a defender with his first touch before creating several threatening looks at goal in his 20 minutes on the pitch.