LAFC star Dénis Bouanga signs contract extension

"We are excited to see one of the best players in the league make this long-term commitment to LAFC and continue our commitment to winning championships in Los Angeles."

"Dénis has made an incredible impact on LAFC and our league over the last two seasons and has been critical to our success," LAFC co-president & general manager John Thorrington said in a release.

Bouanga, 29, was linked with a wintertime return to France's Ligue 1. Now, the Designated Player's long-term home is with the Black & Gold.

Dénis Bouanga is here to stay, as LAFC announced Friday that the reigning MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi winner has signed a contract extension through the 2027 season with an option for 2028.

The star forward first joined LAFC in August 2022 from AS Saint-Étienne, the capstone of a summer transfer window that also brought Gareth Bale and Giorgio Chiellini to Hollywood. Those moves paid off, with Bouanga scoring the Supporters' Shield-clinching goal before LAFC later completed a double as MLS Cup champions.

Then in 2023, Bouanga's stock reached new heights. The Gabon international tied Carlos Vela for the MLS calendar-year goals record (38), part of 51 goal contributions in 48 matches as LAFC returned to MLS Cup and Concacaf Champions Cup finals.

In 2023, Bouanga also earned MLS All-Star honors, was named to the Best XI presented by Continental Tire and finished as runner-up to FC Cincinnati's Luciano Acosta in the Landon Donovan MLS MVP race. For his LAFC career, Bouanga has 41g/16a in 60 matches across all competitions.

This year, Bouanga spearheads an attack that could get significant reinforcements in the months ahead since LAFC have two open DP spots.

LAFC return to action on Saturday evening, hosting Sporting Kansas City for a Western Conference showdown (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).