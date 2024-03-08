Celtic FC to Charlotte FC: Liel Abada signing a "big coup"

“They're both two big clubs and to get a player of his caliber and the consistency he's had in the last couple of seasons with Celtic is a big coup for ourselves, I believe.”

“He's a player that I know well coming from the UK,” Smith said in a media availability. “I know he's been playing in Scotland, but there’s not many English people who don't know about Celtics and Rangers players because they're always in the news and they're on the TV a lot.

Suffice it to say head coach Dean Smith is rather pleased with the addition.

The 22-year-old will occupy a Young Designated Player spot, likely joining DP striker Enzo Copetti and U22 initiative winger Kerwin Vargas up top once he’s available for selection.

They were linked to several other DP targets this winter, including rising Danish international No. 10 Albert Grønbæk and rising Uruguayan striker Luciano Rodriguez. Grønbæk plays for Norwegian side Bodø/Glimt, while Rodriguez competes for Liverpool Montevideo in his home country.

Abada fills one of two DP slots Charlotte opened this winter after Polish international forwards Kamil Jozwiak ( transfer to LaLiga's Granada ) and Karol Swiderski ( loan to Serie A's Hellas Verona ) departed the club.

“He'll add creativity in the final third,” Smith said of Abada. “He scores goals and he creates goals. I think the last two seasons he's probably scored 10 and created seven or eight. If you're getting a player, a wide player that's having 18 goal involvements a season, then that's a good player.”

He’s proven productive, too, tallying 29g/22a in 112 matches at Celtic. He helped the Glasgow-based club win a treble in 2023 as they captured Scottish Premier League, Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup titles.

Abada is under contract through the 2026 MLS season with an option for 2027, committing his long-term future as Charlotte’s third-ever season unfolds.

With an open DP and U22 spot apiece, Charlotte very well might have another big swing in the works before the MLS Primary Transfer Window closes on April 23.

“We're still looking for more, we're still looking for maybe one or two,” Smith said. “We want to add quality to the squad. That's why we take our time and get the right players.

“We believe that Liel Abada will be the right player and the right person with the right character. That's why we've taken so long to make sure he's the right thing for us, and we'll do the same again with the next one. Recruitment is so important, but it's also tough as well.”