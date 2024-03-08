Diego Luna signs U22 Initiative extension with Real Salt Lake

The 20-year-old US international's new deal runs through the 2026 MLS season with options through 2028 and elevates Luna to an U22 Initiative roster spot, joining Braian Ojeda and Nelson Palacio in that category. Additionally, winger Andrés Gómez now occupies a Young DP slot. Colombian striker Cristian Arango and offseason signing Matt Crooks are the club's other two DPs, though Crooks can be bought down with Targeted Allocation Money in the Secondary Transfer Window.

Luna's extension comes after a breakout 2023, where he posted 5g/3a in just over 1,200 minutes before scoring twice in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in their Round One series vs. Houston Dynamo FC.