MLS Fantasy Round 3 positional rankings & Pick'em advice

Inter Miami put on a show in Round 2 of MLS Fantasy, serving up an early notice to anyone questioning if Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez still have the ability to stuff the stat sheet at this phase of their careers.
They have another favorable matchup at home on Sunday vs. CF Montréal (5 pm ET | MLS Season Pass), but be mindful of potential squad rotation, not just with Miami but with all sides competing in Concacaf Champions Cup. Let’s jump right in and look at the top players and value picks at each position.
Teams on BYE: HOU
Teams competing in CCC: CIN, CLB, HOU, MIA, NE, NSH, ORL, PHI
Goalkeepers
Andre Blake returned to action with a clean sheet in Tuesday’s 0-0 Concacaf Champions Cup tilt with Pachuca. He’ll look to carry that over to his first MLS regular season appearance of the season in Saturday’s clash with a decimated Seattle Sounders attack. The Sounders will be missing several key goal threats due to injury, making Blake a top option to register another shutout at home.
1. Andre Blake
PHI
vs. SEA
$6.5
2. Patrick Schulte
CLB
vs. CHI
$7.3
3. Roman Celentano
CIN
vs. DC
$7.0
1. Daniel
SJ
vs. VAN
$5.9
Defenders
Julian Gressel showed why he’s the most expensive defender in MLS Fantasy, dishing out two assists and registering a clean sheet in Round 2’s 5-0 shellacking of Orlando. He comes with a sky-high ceiling, with his ability to get involved in one of the most lethal attacks in the league combined with the opportunity to earn defensive points as well. As is the case with all Inter Miami players this week, be sure to confirm Gressel is in the starting lineup on Sunday before locking him into your lineup.
1. Julian Gressel
MIA
vs. MTL
$8.0
2. Kai Wagner
PHI
vs. SEA
$7.1
3. John Tolkin
RBNY
vs. DAL
$6.9
4. Miles Robinson
CIN
vs. DC
$7.5
5. Brooks Lennon
ATL
vs. NE
$6.5
1. Emeka Eneli
RSL
vs. COL
$5.0
2. Sam Junqua
DAL
at RBNY
$4.7
Midfielders
Thiago Almada will look to help Atlanta United collect their first points of the 2024 season in Saturday’s home opener against the Revs (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). The Argentine led the league in assists (19) last year, and he should be heavily involved against a New England side that are in the midst of a busy stretch with CCC in full swing.
1. Thiago Almada
ATL
vs. NE
$8.9
2. Luciano Acosta
CIN
vs. DC
$9.9
3. Emil Forsberg
RBNY
vs. DAL
$8.6
4. Riqui Puig
LA
at NSH
$9.2
5. Carles Gil
NE
at ATL
$10.0
6. Hany Mukhtar
NSH
vs. LA
$8.5
7. Santiago Rodríguez
NYC
vs. POR
$8.0
8. Cristian Espinoza
SJ
vs. VAN
$8.5
9. Joseph Paintsil
LA
at NSH
$9.0
10. Dániel Gazdag
PHI
vs. SEA
$8.4
1. Diego Luna
RSL
vs. COL
$7.0
2. Esmir Bajraktarevic
NE
at ATL
$5.4
3. Diego Gómez
MIA
vs. MTL
$5.9
Forwards
Lionel Messi is averaging nearly 12 fantasy points per game, and as long as he’s in the starting lineup on Sunday, it would be a bold move to fade him just because he’s the highest priced player in the game. Luis Suárez ($9.2) is well worth consideration as well after leading all players with 20 points last round. Just be mindful of potential squad rotation and watch for Tata Martino's starting lineup.
1. Lionel Messi
MIA
vs. MTL
$11.0
2. Cucho Hernández
CLB
vs. CHI
$10.0
3. Dénis Bouanga
LAFC
vs. SKC
$9.7
4. Cristian Arango
RSL
vs. COL
$9.5
5. Aaron Boupendza
CIN
vs. DC
$8.0
1. Jeremy Ebobisse
SJ
vs. VAN
$7.0
2. Dante Sealy
DAL
at RBNY
$5.5
Pick’em advice:
Pick 1: Philadelphia Union vs. Seattle Sounders
Who is going to score first in the second half?
Philadelphia will look to get all three points on Saturday after starting the season with back-to-back draws. In their first two matches of the season, all three of Philadelphia’s goals were scored in the second half. Look for the Union to take advantage of a diminished Seattle Sounders attack and take care of business at home.
Pick 4: Real Salt Lake vs. Colorado Rapids
Who is going to score first?
Real Salt Lake have scored first in two of their three matches to start 2024, while the Rapids have shown little on the attacking end, being outscored 5-2 across their first two games. I’m backing RSL to carry the momentum over from their 3-0 statement win over LAFC to produce another big win in the Rocky Mountain Cup.
Pick 5: LAFC vs. Sporting KC
Which team will be leading at HT?
Sporting KC have scored first in each of their 1-1 draws to start the season, but I think LAFC come out fired up after last week’s loss to Real Salt Lake. Give me a Dénis Bouanga goal early en route to a full three points at home.