LA Galaxy sign goalkeeper Brady Scott

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The LA Galaxy have signed goalkeeper Brady Scott to a one-year contract with options through 2026, the club announced Friday.

The 24-year-old joins from the Columbus Crew, where he featured exclusively for the club's MLS NEXT Pro team, tallying 11 clean sheets in 24 starts for Columbus Crew 2.

“We are pleased to add Brady to our LA Galaxy goalkeeping corps,” Galaxy general manager Will Kuntz said in a release. “Brady has excelled at the youth national team level with the United States and he’ll provide valuable competition and depth at the goalkeeping position as he continues to develop.”

Scott's arrival to LA marks his fourth stop in MLS, following stints with the Crew, Austin FC and Nashville SC, though he has yet to make a first-team appearance.

Outside of MLS, the Petaluma, California native started his career with Bundesliga side FC Köln and has also featured in the USL Championship for Sacramento Republic and Memphis 901.

He joins a Galaxy goalkeeping group highlighted by veteran John McCarthy and Serbian Novak Mićović. Greg Vanney's side have a 1W-0L-1D record ahead of their Matchday 4 fixture at Nashville SC on Sunday (3 pm ET | MLS Season Pass)