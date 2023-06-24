Your Saturday Kickoff: Is there an upset brewing in DC tonight?

This would be a great game at any point this year. However, I feel it’s very important to remind you we’re at the point on the timeline where Lucas Zelarayán and Hany Mukhtar are doing otherworldy stuff on a weekly basis. Not only are we looking at two of the best teams in the league going head to head in a battle to determine whether Pantone code PMS 394 C or Pantone code PMS 107 C is the superior yellow, we’re looking at two Landon Donovan MLS MVP candidates fully prepared to put their team on their back in that battle. One of them, maybe both, assuredly have something special up their sleeve for tonight. Universe willing, we’ll get to see it play out.

Either way, this one should be intriguing. In a “styles make fights” sense, we’re looking at two very contrasting game models here. Gary Smith’s Nashville are just fine not having the ball and brute forcing their way to a goal or two, while Wilfried Nancy’s Crew love to have the ball and try to create something beautiful every time they have it on their way to a goal or four. This one may not have much weight in the overall scheme of things - it’s not like either team is missing the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs - but it should still be an outstanding atmosphere accompanied by the best soccer of the weekend.