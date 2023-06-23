United States named host of expanded 2025 FIFA Club World Cup

The sport's world governing body made the announcement Friday, tabbing the U.S. to host the tournament featuring the top clubs from each confederation. The field will be expanded to 32 teams for the first time that same year.

As winners of last year's Concacaf Champions League, the Seattle Sounders will have one of Concacaf’s four spots designated for 2025. An additional spot is given to the host nation, theoretically guaranteeing at least one more MLS team will participate in the competition.

“The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 will be the pinnacle of elite professional men’s club football, and with the required infrastructure in place together with a massive local interest, the United States is the ideal host to kick off this new, global tournament,” FIFA president Gianni Infantino said in an official statement.