Matchday 21: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass

Matchday 21 rolls around this Saturday with lots of Audi MLS Cup Playoff positioning on the line. The upper echelon of the Western Conference remains as tight as ever, with only three points separating second place from seventh, while the Eastern Conference, with more teams clear of the pack on the top end, has only there points separating ninth place (and the final playoff spot) from thirteenth.
With all this soccer going on (most teams will play their second match in four days on Saturday), we're cutting straight to the chase and giving you one reason to watch each fixture.
Only FC Dallas are on a bye for Matchday 21.
For those in need of a refresher, here’s how to watch via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV:
- Apple TV - Free = games are free to watch; you only need an Apple ID.
- Apple TV - MLS Season Pass = an MLS Season Pass subscription is required.
- Tune into the MLS 360 whip-around show for live look-ins and analysis of every match's key moments.
- MLS Countdown is your lead-in, and MLS Wrap-Up comes at night's end.
Charlotte FC vs. CF Montréal
One reason to watch: Charlotte have scored seven goals over their last three games without earning a win in any of them. Can they take advantage of their scoring hot streak to beat a CF Montréal side that's won just once on the road all year?
Columbus Crew vs. Nashville SC
One reason to watch: The Columbus Crew are the critics' choice for the "most watchable" team in the league. Nashville SC have arguably the best player in the league in Hany Mukhtar. That's two reasons to watch – because this top-of-the-Eastern Conference clash is easily one of the best matchups of Matchday 21, and it's free on Apple TV.
D.C. United vs. FC Cincinnati
One reason to watch: FC Cincinnati are on pace to smash the all-time MLS regular season points record set by the New England Revolution (73 points in 2021). We're far enough into the season to make that spectacular run of form historically significant.
New England Revolution vs. Toronto FC
One reason to watch: On paper, it's Toronto superstars Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi. But since both they and Toronto FC are absolutely stuck in the mud, it's the resurgent Revolution, who are coming off back-to-back 3-1 wins powered by 2021 Landon Donovan MLS MVP-winner Carles Gil.
New York Red Bulls vs. Atlanta United
One reason to watch: Normally the default answer for any Atlanta United match is Thiago Almada (with a side of Giorgos Giakoumakis).
But with international travel throwing Almada's availability at least somewhat into question, we're going to show some love to the longest-running playoff streak in MLS, which belongs to the Red Bulls (but is in serious danger). A win could at least give them a chance at vaulting into the Eastern Conference's ninth spot.
Philadelphia Union vs. Inter Miami CF
One reason to watch: No one in their right mind would question the power of Lionel Messi, but if he were to come this summer, the Herons could really use a point or two before his arrival to boost their hopes of a second-half push toward the playoff line.
No time like the present to start on that.
Austin FC vs. Houston Dynamo FC
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 9:30 pm ET
One reason to watch: Given St. Louis CITY SC's current wobble in form, the Houston Dynamo are making a strong push for the most pleasantly-surprising team of 2023. They just rattled off back-to-back wins against Western Conference leaders LAFC and washed that down with a big victory over the San Jose Earthquakes.
Come to watch established star Héctor Herrera absolutely dominate the midfield; stay for the scintillating play of breakout star Amine Bassi (4g/3a in last five matches across all competitions).
Sporting KC vs. Chicago Fire FC
- WATCH: Apple TV - Free | Saturday, 8:30 pm ET
One reason to watch: Ultimate MLS journeyman Kei Kamara, who's played for 10 MLS teams in his 17-year career, is one goal away from tying Landon Donovan (the player who the whole league's MVP award is named for) on the all-time goals list. He's doing it all at the age of 38 for a team scrapping for a playoff spot. Forget "of the matchday" - this is one of the coolest stories of the year.
Colorado Rapids vs. LA Galaxy
- WATCH: Apple TV - Free | Saturday, 9:30 pm ET
One reason to watch: Nine playoff spots in each conference means that hope remains even for the bottom two teams in the West. If that's not enough for you, remember the high likelihood that Riqui Puig will make more absurd passes like this:
Real Salt Lake vs. Minnesota United FC
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 9:30 pm ET
One reason to watch: 19-year-old RSL playmaker Diego Luna balled out for the US at the FIFA U-20 World Cup and then came home and balled out in RSL's massive 3-1 road win over St. Louis CITY on Wednesday. If head coach Pablo Mastroeni gives him another chance to start on Saturday, the bright young prospect will be must-watch TV.
Los Angeles FC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC
One reason to watch: Reports of LAFC's midseason, post-Concacaf Champions League swoon appear to have been greatly exaggerated. Tune in to watch one of the most dominant teams of the last decade do their thing.
Portland Timbers vs. New York City FC
One reason to watch: Neither of these teams have been dominant lately, but both boast enough creative star power – Evander for Portland, Gabriel Pereira and Santiago Rodríguez for NYCFC – to expect some awesome attacking flair over the course of a full 90.
San Jose Earthquakes vs. St. Louis CITY SC
One reason to watch: No one wants to see Cinderella's carriage turn back into a pumpkin, but there is something fascinating about watching the biggest surprise success in the league try to keep up the good form without their two star Designated Players: João Klauss and Eduard Löwen.
Seattle Sounders FC vs. Orlando City SC
- WATCH: Apple TV - Free | Saturday, 10:30 pm ET
One reason to watch: The Sounders are dangerously close to letting their excellent start to the season slip through their fingers and could find themselves tumbling down the tightly-packed Western Conference standings if they don't figure it out soon. Orlando are tantalizingly close to breaking into the top five of the Eastern Conference.
In short, massive playoff implications are on the line here.