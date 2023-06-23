Matchday 21: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass

Sporting KC vs. Chicago Fire FC

One reason to watch: Ultimate MLS journeyman Kei Kamara, who's played for 10 MLS teams in his 17-year career, is one goal away from tying Landon Donovan (the player who the whole league's MVP award is named for) on the all-time goals list. He's doing it all at the age of 38 for a team scrapping for a playoff spot. Forget "of the matchday" - this is one of the coolest stories of the year.