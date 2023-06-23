eMLS

Compete for a spot in the 2023 eMLS All-Star Challenge 

Several superstars – including former NFL wide receiver Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, Washington, D.C. native and rapper Wale, and notable streamer Edwin “Castro1021” Castro – will compete in the 2023 eMLS All-Star Challenge presented by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar on Sunday, July 16 at The Wharf in Washington, D.C. as part of All-Star Week events.

Fans can play in the eMLS All-Star Challenge presented by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar by winning the free nationwide EA SPORTS FIFA 23 open tournament on Friday, June 23. The All-Star Challenge tournaments will be played exclusively on PlayStation 5.

Gamers and soccer fans across the country are encouraged to register for the eMLS All-Star Challenge Open Qualifiers, which is an online tournament, catered for casual and amateur players.

In addition to Castro, Johnson and Wale, participants of the eMLS All-Star Challenge presented by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar include media personality Erin Ashley Simon and YouTube content creators Anthony “AA9Skillz” Machado, Elischa Edouard and Jake Barford.

