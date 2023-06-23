Matchday

LA Galaxy defender Martín Cáceres out 3-5 months with knee injury

The LA Galaxy have lost another key veteran to long-term injury, announcing Friday that defender Martín Cáceres will undergo surgery to repair an avulsion fracture in his left knee.

The four-time FIFA World Cup veteran with Uruguay suffered the injury during Wednesday's 2-2 draw with Sporting Kansas City. The timeline for Cáceres' return is between "three and five months," according to a club statement.

This comes less than two weeks after the Galaxy ruled out Javier "Chicharito" Hernández for the remainder of the 2023 MLS season after the superstar Mexican striker tore his right ACL in the US Open Cup.

If LA seek a replacement for Cáceres – who has 2g/0a in 15 starts this season – during the Secondary Transfer Window, their options might be limited. They're currently subject to sanctions that prohibit the club from signing players from abroad (though they can from within MLS) during the transfer period between July 5 and Aug. 2.

Even at full strength, the Galaxy have struggled mightily this year, putting together a 3W-9L-5D record that has them near the bottom of the Western Conference standings.

Only the last-place Colorado Rapids – who host LA Saturday night in Matchday 21 (9:30 pm ET | Apple TV - Free) – have fared worse so far in 2023.

