MLS NEXT Cup: Who are this year's finalists?

After almost a week of matches at the 2023 MLS NEXT Cup, two teams remain in each age group.

The tournament wraps up this weekend, with the U-15 and U-16 finals set for Saturday and U-17 and U-19 finals scheduled for Sunday. You can stream them via MLS Season Pass as well.

The New York Red Bulls continue to march through the U-15 competition.

In Thursday’s semifinal there was a bit of a wobble, as Anthony Munoz opened the scoring for LAFC. It was the first goal New York conceded in the tournament. But as they've done throughout MLS NEXT Cup, the Red Bulls found the back of the net multiple times.

Jaylen Lester equalized before the half, and Julian Hall put the Red Bulls in front for good. Adri Mehmeti rounded out the scoring in the 3-1 win.