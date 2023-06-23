Want a Lionel Messi game-worn jersey? Eloy Room already has one

With Messi expressing his intention to join Inter Miami CF this summer, fans could soon sport their own version in the Herons’ pink and black colorway. While the replica is stylish, a shirt actually worn by Messi will be in-demand and much harder for fans to get their hands on.

Columbus Crew goalkeeper Eloy Room is among a small group that has one in his collection, swapping shirts with Messi in late March after Room’s Curacao team played Messi’s Argentina in one of La Albiceleste’s first matches since winning the 2022 World Cup.

And, yes, it was a swap, Room says, even if he wasn’t sure Messi would even want his jersey – the Crew 'keeper isn’t as well-known of a figure internationally. Yet, Room says he and Messi quickly developed a professional relationship on the field in the friendly.