Your Saturday Kickoff: Can MLS Cup 2022 live up to the hype?

Philadelphia Union captain Alejandro Bedoya is the 2022 MLS WORKS Humanitarian of the Year. Well-known and respected for his activism, the 35-year-old made a statement earlier this year in the wake of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, by wearing an "End Gun Violence" t-shirt along with his Union teammates prior to a May 28 game against the New England Revolution. The midfielder explained the club's actions after the match, saying, “The easiest way to put it is some things are bigger than sports.” A member of Everytown for Gun Safety, a nonprofit organization advocating for gun control and against gun violence in America, the former USMNT mainstay attended a White House ceremony this year to celebrate the passage of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act.

I mean there’s a chance, right? I’ve spent ¾ of the playoffs talking about how each successive round is the “Best [insert round of playoffs] EVER.” I know I’m not the only one, too. On top of that, we’ve been coming here since Monday to explain in detail how we’re not only talking about one of the single-best playoff matchups ever, but very likely the best MLS Cup ever.

I mean, not to be a bummer, but I’ve clearly made a horrible mistake here. There’s no way we’re going to live up to that. I should have spent the entire week saying this whole thing will be an affront to the soccer-watching public at large. I should have cherry-picked stats that make both teams seem actually bad. Like, hey, did you know LAFC are actually 22nd in the league at defending set pieces? Did you know Philadelphia… uh… committed the second-most fouls of any team? They can’t be that good if they’re having to foul all the time. On top of that, LAFC committed the fourth-most fouls. The whole game is just going to be fouls. We’re going to play eight seconds and stop for 40 like an American Gridiron Football game.