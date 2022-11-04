Philadelphia Union have “come a long way” to MLS Cup finalists

Now, preparing for their first-ever MLS Cup appearance against LAFC on Saturday afternoon (4 pm ET | FOX, Univision in US; TSN, TVA Sports in Canada), the Union couldn’t be further from those middling early times.

Following their 2010 expansion season, the Union spent their initial MLS years on the fringes of relevance, mustering just one Audi MLS Cup Playoffs appearance (2011) over the next half-decade. There was little national buzz to speak of – at least for the right reasons – and a trophy case that remained empty.

“Great team, really fun team to watch. And obviously it sets up for an amazing final [between] what I think are the two best teams in the league, which doesn't happen often.”

“We've come a long way as a club,” head coach Jim Curtin said at Extratime’s live show. “We've really grown and taken steps forward each and every year. The achievement of getting to your first MLS Cup, from this group, has been something that I'm incredibly proud of.

"We’re still not where we want to be"

Philadelphia’s first major trophy arrived via the 2020 Supporters’ Shield, and a victory at Banc of California Stadium could cement their place among arguably the best teams in league history. They dominated the Eastern Conference in 2022 with an eye-popping +46 goal differential, the second-best defense in league history (26 goals against) and placed four players on the MLS Best XI presented by Continental Tire. They finished with 67 regular-season points, too, only missing out on the Shield to LAFC via the most-wins tiebreaker (21 vs. 19).

Three-time Allstate MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Andre Blake, one of the key figures in the club’s renaissance after joining as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 MLS SuperDraft, credits an organization-wide culture shift with Philadelphia’s emergence as an MLS powerhouse.

“Growing with the club since I’ve been here in 2014, the club has really come a long way,” Blake said at Thursday's pre-match press conference at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown hotel. “I think the biggest thing is that the culture has changed and we are really more of a club that’s never satisfied. We always want to win, we are not just okay with being in the league. We want to be one of those clubs where every time you talk about MLS, our name pops up.