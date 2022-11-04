Betting odds

MLS Cup 2022 Odds: Will LAFC or Philadelphia Union have the edge?

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

22MLS_BettingOdds_Cup

On the eve of MLS Cup 2022, we've reached our last BetMGM odds update of the season – and the oddsmakers see LAFC as heavy favorites over the Philadelphia Union on Saturday afternoon at Banc of California Stadium (4 pm ET | FOX, Univision in US; TSN, TVA Sports in Canada).

The betting public sees things differently.

As of Friday morning, nearly three out of four bets wagered and dollars spent were on Philadelphia to win the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs grand finale across 90 minutes.

BetMGM: MLS Cup 2022 Odds
Result (90 minutes)
Odds
% Bets
% Handle
LAFC
-125
22%
29%
Tie
+275
5%
6%
Philadelphia Union
+300
73%
65%

The context is LAFC (Western Conference champions) and Philadelphia (Eastern Conference champions) are providing an MLS Cup between both No. 1 seeds for the first time since 2003 – 19 years ago. And the most-wins tiebreaker (21 vs. 19) was used to determine why the Black & Gold lifted the Supporters’ Shield, as both clubs finished tied on 67 points.

To further emphasize how little separates these teams, three of their four all-time meetings have ended in a draw – including a 2-2 result at the Banc in early May. So it's perhaps not a traditional upset if Philadelphia win, though the Black & Gold have an upper hand as hosts.

BetMGM’s odds mirror the probability outlook from FiveThirtyEight’s stats gurus, where LAFC are given a 65% chance compared to Philly's 35% chance. And with both projections, there's a common thread: LAFC are the odds-on favorite.

Real quick: We'll also note LAFC (+700) and Philadelphia (+1600) started the 2022 season among the top-six MLS Cup favorites. Bettors, from way back in February, could be in for a sizable payday.

Related Stories

MLS Cup 2022: FiveThirtyEight picks its winner
MLS Cup 101: How to watch, preview for LAFC vs. Philadelphia Union final
Betting odds Los Angeles Football Club Matchday Philadelphia Union MLS Cup Playoffs

Related Stories

MLS Cup 2022 odds: Who are the Conference Final favorites?
MLS Cup 2022 odds: Who are the playoff favorites?
MLS Cup 2022 odds: Philadelphia Union overtake LAFC as favorites
More News
More News
Best XI: LAFC vs. Philadelphia Union MLS Cup 2022
Voices: Andrew Wiebe

Best XI: LAFC vs. Philadelphia Union MLS Cup 2022
LAFC or Philadelphia? MLS Cup predictions from the experts

LAFC or Philadelphia? MLS Cup predictions from the experts
Alejandro Bedoya named 2022 MLS WORKS Humanitarian of the Year
MLS League Awards

Alejandro Bedoya named 2022 MLS WORKS Humanitarian of the Year
MLS Cup 2022 Odds: Will LAFC or Philadelphia Union have the edge?
Betting odds

MLS Cup 2022 Odds: Will LAFC or Philadelphia Union have the edge?
Your Friday Kickoff: Answering 10 big questions ahead of MLS Cup
The Daily Kickoff

Your Friday Kickoff: Answering 10 big questions ahead of MLS Cup
Philadelphia Union have “come a long way” to MLS Cup finalists

Philadelphia Union have “come a long way” to MLS Cup finalists
More News
Video
Video
Championship Mode: LAFC & Philadelphia Head Coaches and Players Preview MLS Cup
1:54

Championship Mode: LAFC & Philadelphia Head Coaches and Players Preview MLS Cup
2022 MLS State of the League address

2022 MLS State of the League address
2022 Best XI
3:34

2022 Best XI
Hometown Heroes: Marisa Miakonda Cummings and the Minnesota Indian Women’s Resource Center
1:08

Hometown Heroes: Marisa Miakonda Cummings and the Minnesota Indian Women’s Resource Center
More Video
Apple x MLS. Coming 2023!

Apple x MLS. Coming 2023!

In a historic first for sports, fans can stream every single MLS match through the Apple TV app, without any local blackouts or restrictions.