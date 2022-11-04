MLS Cup 2022 Odds: Will LAFC or Philadelphia Union have the edge?

On the eve of MLS Cup 2022, we've reached our last BetMGM odds update of the season – and the oddsmakers see LAFC as heavy favorites over the Philadelphia Union on Saturday afternoon at Banc of California Stadium (4 pm ET | FOX, Univision in US; TSN, TVA Sports in Canada).

As of Friday morning, nearly three out of four bets wagered and dollars spent were on Philadelphia to win the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs grand finale across 90 minutes.

The context is LAFC (Western Conference champions) and Philadelphia (Eastern Conference champions) are providing an MLS Cup between both No. 1 seeds for the first time since 2003 – 19 years ago. And the most-wins tiebreaker (21 vs. 19) was used to determine why the Black & Gold lifted the Supporters’ Shield, as both clubs finished tied on 67 points.

To further emphasize how little separates these teams, three of their four all-time meetings have ended in a draw – including a 2-2 result at the Banc in early May. So it's perhaps not a traditional upset if Philadelphia win, though the Black & Gold have an upper hand as hosts.

BetMGM’s odds mirror the probability outlook from FiveThirtyEight’s stats gurus, where LAFC are given a 65% chance compared to Philly's 35% chance. And with both projections, there's a common thread: LAFC are the odds-on favorite.