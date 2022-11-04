Ground floor to MLS Cup: LAFC captain Carlos Vela craves "special" trophy

LOS ANGELES – Back in 2017, when LAFC were an idea coming to life, conversations began with Carlos Vela about returning to North America. He was playing in Spain’s LaLiga at Real Sociedad, thriving even, in a professional phase separate from the one spent on loans away from English powerhouse Arsenal.

Vela was convinced to take on the project, putting pen to paper in August 2017 as the first Designated Player in LAFC history. He’d join LAFC that winter via a transfer agreement with Real Sociedad, leaving Europe for Southern California.

But discussions weren’t about the one-time Chivas academy player returning to Mexico, an El Tri forward coming back to help boost Liga MX. Instead, they focused on the Black & Gold’s vision slightly north, the type of foundational player he could become for an ambitious club joining MLS in 2018.

“I think what he saw was the opportunity to be the cornerstone of a club and that is not an opportunity many clubs can offer because most have their history, their legacy. For us, he saw a critical role he would play as that cornerstone piece of the foundation. That sent a signal to the market of what kind of team we want to be.”

“I think what Carlos found appealing, and we need to keep in mind he was doing really well at a really high level with Sociedad in Spain, is the opportunity to do something different,” LAFC co-president and general manager John Thorrington told MLSsoccer.com.

Vela hopes to add another chapter to LAFC’s ever-growing fabric, captaining them into their first-ever MLS Cup appearance Saturday at home against the Philadelphia Union (4 pm ET | FOX, Univision in US; TSN, TVA Sports in Canada). The club, and player, have come a long way since the recruitment phase.

“When I come here, there was nothing around the stadium, even an office,” Vela said at MLS Cup media day. “When I come, I arrive in LA, I was like, maybe there's nobody coming to pick me up. So it was something really weird, but after I met the person, the owners, all the members of the club, I was like, okay, this can be special. We will work to make this special.”

Special indeed, with Vela the undoubted face of LAFC’s rise these past five years. It’s almost hard to put into words what he’s meant to the city, to the club while experiencing it all from the ground-floor level.

“I said from the first day, this club is special,” Vela said. “I want to make the club special. I work every single day to make it.