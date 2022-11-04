Best XI: LAFC vs. Philadelphia Union MLS Cup 2022

We got so caught up talking Gareth Bale, who I don’t expect to play, that Bouanga went under the radar until the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. Part of that was on him – people want to see goals from big-money DPs – and part of that was on us for being so Bale-focused, perhaps understandably so. I think Bouanga could be the best winger in MLS over the next three years. He’s an absolute menace on both sides of the ball.