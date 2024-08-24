Your Saturday Kickoff: Can Inter Miami all but lock up the Supporters' Shield?

Columbus host LAFC in the Leagues Cup Final tomorrow at 7:15 pm ET on MLS Season Pass and Univision. The Third Place Match between Philadelphia and Colorado starts at 4:30 pm ET.

We’re back to the regular season. Here’s what to keep an eye on today.

Supporters’ Shield race resumes

Way back in July, we were in the middle of one of the best Shield races we’ve ever seen. Now that MLS play has returned, it feels like there’s more distance between Inter Miami and everyone else than we remembered. Maybe that’s partly because we kept expecting them to struggle while their stars were at Copa América and they kept winning anyway.

They don’t quite have all of their stars back yet – Lionel Messi is getting close – but they do have a four-point advantage on the second-place Galaxy (plus a game in hand), a five-point advantage on Cincinnati, a six-point lead on an LAFC side that has a game in hand, and a 10-point lead on a Columbus side that has two games in hand. With nine games left in the season and Messi’s return on the horizon, it’s fair to say this is close to being wrapped.

In fact, you could even be bold enough to say today could be the end. Inter Miami’s stretch run from here on out is manageable. After today, there are five games where they’ll be heavy favorites, games against New York City and Charlotte where they’ll be favorites and one game against Columbus we’ll call a toss-up.

However… there’s also a chance today gives a whole lot of teams hope again. The Herons have to deal with FC Cincinnati tonight at 7:30 pm ET (Apple TV - Free). Cincinnati have a couple of new pieces to work in, but they’re by and large the same side that whomped Miami in a 6-1 win last month. A Cincy win would suddenly make those gaps feel a little more manageable down the stretch and put tangible pressure on Miami over their last eight games.

The good news for the Herons is they won’t have to roll out Sergio Busquets at center back. River Plate transfer David Martínez will step into the starting role in his first MLS game and should provide a significant upgrade at the back. At least that’s what Miami are hoping. Other than Messi, he’s the single most critical player in Miami’s search for their first MLS trophy. If he solidifies the back line and improves their ability to play out of the back, they’ve probably got at least one piece of silverware on lock.

Reus debuts against Atlanta’s newest star

I’m on record in a few places now as someone who wonders whether the Galaxy could have spent a TAM spot on defensive help rather than adding Marco Reus to one of the best attacks in the league. I’d also like to be on record as someone who knows that adding Reus to one the league’s best attacks rules and that defense is for nerds.

Reus is available to make his debut tonight against Atlanta (10:30 pm ET | Apple TV - Free). If he plays, he’ll likely come off the bench. It’s something you should probably get used to down the stretch. The Galaxy now have maybe the best super-sub in the league. They’re going to use him at every available opportunity, but the question is how? With striker Dejan Joveljic still dealing with an injury and listed as questionable, we may see Reus check in early for Joveljic and take up a false-nine role. Then again, he could pop up anywhere across the Galaxy front four.

Against weaker teams like Atlanta, surviving for that long against an attack with five players who can rip you apart is typically going to be too much to handle. Against the best of the best in the playoffs… I guess we’ll find out if they needed that defensive help.

Meanwhile, Atlanta will roll out a new star of their own. Alexey Miranchuk will make his debut tonight as the Five Stripes’ newest DP. He’s their only new DP after a disappointing transfer window ended with Atlanta making just two signings, but there’s a chance he could be an instant hit. His per-90 numbers in Europe were skewed by the substitute effect and playing in Atalanta’s attack-first (second and third) system. But still, it’s hard not to notice how good those per-90s were. It’s much too late for him to save Atlanta’s season, but a little hope for next year wouldn’t be a bad thing.

A fight for fourth place