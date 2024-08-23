Matchday

Leagues Cup Final predictions: Columbus Crew or LAFC?

MLSsoccer staff

A familiar matchup awaits Sunday, when Columbus Crew host LAFC in the Leagues Cup 2024 Final (7:15 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

Will Columbus win another title vs. LAFC, as happened last December in MLS Cup 2023 presented by Audi? Or will the Black & Gold get revenge?

MLS Season Pass talent predicted how this one may unfold.

Columbus Crew

Tony Cherchi, Studio Host & Match Analyst

Both teams seem to be on their best form in a while, but until LAFC can show us they're able to decipher Nancy-ball, it's tough to make a case for them. With Cucho Hernández and Diego Rossi playing at their recent level, and Columbus looking for another title at home, I believe they have a slight advantage over LAFC.

Matt Doyle, Armchair Analyst

I picked Columbus at the start of this tourney and am sticking with them because I am a man of my word. But between the switch to the 3-4-3 (which allows LAFC to more naturally defend wider across the pitch) and the addition of Olivier Giroud, there is a very, very good case for the visitors here.

Antonella Gonzalez, Studio Host

This is one of the toughest predictions. Both teams are in great form and have built a strong identity, especially with their offensive play. I lean slightly toward Columbus, not because they are the favorites, but because they are playing at home, where they've turned their stadium into a fortress. It will be an intense, beautiful match, and surely full of goals.

Sacha Kljestan, Studio Analyst

Columbus dominated LAFC just six weeks ago in downtown LA, winning 5-1. LAFC changed their formation a week later and have been much more solid defensively, giving up only four goals in eight games. But Columbus have just been too good at home and LAFC haven't figured out a way to beat them yet. The Crew win 2-1 behind Diego Rossi's impressive Leagues Cup run.

Andrew Wiebe, Studio Analyst & Extratime Host

Why the Crew? Home-field advantage and the ability to dictate where and how the game is played. Recent history between the two teams, including MLS Cup in the very same building, suggests there’s something about the Crew that LAFC just haven’t quite figured out. That may change a bit with Steve Cherundolo’s shift to a 3-4-3, but my guess is things won’t change enough to change the result.

Los Angeles Football Club

Max Bretos, Play-by-Play Announcer

LAFC have ripped through everyone since May with one exception: The Crew. Home and away, Columbus have owned this matchup, and I believe they are the better team. That said, Steve Cherundolo might have a couple of surprises up his sleeve with a fully loaded roster, and LAFC get it done in penalty kicks. This is a special match-up. Enjoy!

Miguel Gallardo, Match & Studio Analyst

I think Steve Cherudulo has learned his lesson from both the 2023 final and regular season beating. With the new formation that will mirror Columbus, I think LAFC will finally beat the Crew!

Bradley Wright-Phillips, Studio Analyst

I feel like the game’s going to be really close. I know Columbus have gotten the better of LAFC of late, but it’s very difficult to beat a team three times. I think Columbus will have the better of the game and this one goes to PKs. I almost can’t believe I’m saying this: LAFC win in the shootout.

Toss-up

Kevin Egan, Studio Host

I can’t predict a result here. You’d be a fool to try!!! These teams are both operating at their operatic high note, and it’s impossible to call. LAFC are out for revenge after last season's MLS Cup loss, as well as the embarrassing loss at home to the Crew this season. Maybe that gives them the slightest of edges. One to enjoy!

