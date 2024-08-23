Leagues Cup Final predictions: Columbus Crew or LAFC?

Will Columbus win another title vs. LAFC, as happened last December in MLS Cup 2023 presented by Audi? Or will the Black & Gold get revenge?

Tony Cherchi, Studio Host & Match Analyst

Both teams seem to be on their best form in a while, but until LAFC can show us they're able to decipher Nancy-ball, it's tough to make a case for them. With Cucho Hernández and Diego Rossi playing at their recent level, and Columbus looking for another title at home, I believe they have a slight advantage over LAFC.

Matt Doyle, Armchair Analyst

I picked Columbus at the start of this tourney and am sticking with them because I am a man of my word. But between the switch to the 3-4-3 (which allows LAFC to more naturally defend wider across the pitch) and the addition of Olivier Giroud, there is a very, very good case for the visitors here.

Antonella Gonzalez, Studio Host

This is one of the toughest predictions. Both teams are in great form and have built a strong identity, especially with their offensive play. I lean slightly toward Columbus, not because they are the favorites, but because they are playing at home, where they've turned their stadium into a fortress. It will be an intense, beautiful match, and surely full of goals.

Sacha Kljestan, Studio Analyst

Columbus dominated LAFC just six weeks ago in downtown LA, winning 5-1. LAFC changed their formation a week later and have been much more solid defensively, giving up only four goals in eight games. But Columbus have just been too good at home and LAFC haven't figured out a way to beat them yet. The Crew win 2-1 behind Diego Rossi's impressive Leagues Cup run.

Andrew Wiebe, Studio Analyst & Extratime Host