Lionel Messi update: Inter Miami star "close" to return

Lionel Messi is “close” to returning from his ankle injury and is expected to play for Inter Miami CF before the end of the 2024 MLS regular season, head coach Gerardo 'Tata' Martino said Friday.

"There is no estimated date [for his return] because we’ll start seeing how he feels as he trains more on the pitch," Tata told reporters.

Messi, who got injured last month as Argentina won a second-straight Copa América title, began training individually four days ago. Martino feels Messi is "evolving well" as he regains fitness.

For now, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner is focused on reaching the next stage of his recovery.

"He’s not far from that [training with the squad]. I wouldn’t try to tell you in how many days, but it’s not a situation that’s too far away," Martino said.

"But with injuries, there’s a physical part and a mental part. He has to overcome both of those, and I think he’s in that process. He’s feeling better every day."

Miami, who can clinch an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs berth on Saturday when hosting FC Cincinnati (7:30 pm ET | Apple TV - Free), have nine games remaining in the regular season. They have a five-point lead in the Supporters' Shield standings.

Before departing for international duty in early June, Messi became the fastest player in MLS history to reach 25 goal contributions. He has 12g/13a in 12 matches.

Messi’s return during this final stretch appears to be a matter of when rather than if.