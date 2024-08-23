Minnesota United sign midfielder Loïc Mesanvi

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Minnesota United FC have signed midfielder Loïc Mesanvi from MLS NEXT Pro affiliate MNUFC2, the club announced Friday. He is under contract through 2025 with options for 2026 and 2027.

Mesanvi, 20, has played four games with Minnesota's first team via short-term call-ups. He has 5g/4a in 35 career appearances for MNUFC2.

"Loïc has demonstrated good growth in his development this season and we are happy to have him join the first team on a full-time basis," chief soccer officer and sporting director Khaled El-Ahmad said in a release.