Minnesota United sign midfielder Loïc Mesanvi

Minnesota United FC have signed midfielder Loïc Mesanvi from MLS NEXT Pro affiliate MNUFC2, the club announced Friday. He is under contract through 2025 with options for 2026 and 2027.

Mesanvi, 20, has played four games with Minnesota's first team via short-term call-ups. He has 5g/4a in 35 career appearances for MNUFC2.

"Loïc has demonstrated good growth in his development this season and we are happy to have him join the first team on a full-time basis," chief soccer officer and sporting director Khaled El-Ahmad said in a release.

"As a club, we continue our commitment to strengthen our player pathway and Loïc’s hard work and dedication, along with the efforts from his coaches, is a testament to the success and evolution of the pathway. His journey has just begun and we look forward to him continuing his growth with the club."

Mesanvi joins a midfield featuring Robin Lod, Joseph Rosales and Hassani Dotson, as well as recently signed Designated Player Joaquín Pereyra.

"It’s been a long way coming. I remember watching MNUFC games years ago when I first came to the United States and I was inspired by the stadium and the fans, and I told myself that I wanted to play there and be a part of the group," said Mesanvi.

"Being able to actually sign that contract is a proud moment for myself. I’m going to work to keep making my parents, and my family back in Togo proud. I’m looking forward to bringing energy to the group and helping the team as best as I can."

Minnesota are ninth in the Western Conference with 33 points. They return to MLS action on Saturday when they host Seattle Sounders FC (6:45 pm ET | Apple TV - Free; FOX, FOX Deportes; TSN).

