MLS Fantasy Round 23 positional rankings & Pick’em advice

Nashville SC – New Nashville SC coach B.J. Callaghan will look to notch his first win against an Austin FC side that have struggled on the road and are winless in three straight MLS matches. Including Leagues Cup, Nashville are winless in eight consecutive games. This one sets up as a good “get right” game as Nashville make a push for a playoff spot down the stretch.

None – It’s not a given that both players in question are in the starting XI, and there’s a possibility that they don’t play at all. Joveljic is still recovering from a hamstring injury and Ríos seems to be cooling off with just a single goal on four shots total over his last three league outings. Joveljic has missed three straight while Ríos moved back to the bench last game. If the stars align, “None” is a borderline free square here.