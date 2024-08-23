Fantasy Soccer Advice

MLS Fantasy Round 23 positional rankings & Pick’em advice

24-Fantasy-Gabriel-Pec
Schuyler Redpath

MLS Fantasy is back! With a thrilling Leagues Cup coming to an end, it’s back to business with just eight rounds to go in MLS Fantasy.

There are several new high-profile names in the player pool, and while I expect some to be key contributors down the stretch, I’m taking a “wait-and-see” approach before they earn a spot on my fantasy team.

Let’s get right back into it and hit on the top plays and values to target in Round 23.

Teams on a BYE: CLB, COL, PHI, LAFC, VAN

Start playing today!

Get more advice on the MLS Fantasy Insider Round 23 preview podcast.

Goalkeepers

Matt Freese and New York City FC boast some of the best clean sheet odds on the board this week. Facing a Chicago Fire unit that has scored just twice in their last four games, I’m counting on NYCFC to ride the momentum from their Leagues Cup run to a strong showing in a favorable home game at Citi Field.

Player
Team
Opponent 
Price

1. Matt Freese

NYC

vs. CHI

$8.0

2. Steve Clark
HOU
vs. TOR
$7.3
3. Joe Willis

NSH

vs. ATX

$7.0
Value Goalkeepers
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Alex Bono
DC

vs. DAL

$4.0

Defenders

Julian Gressel’s impressive run of seven straight games with a goal or an assist came to an end in Round 22. Gressel continues to play higher up the field and stands over a share of Inter Miami’s set pieces, giving us added attacking firepower as a defender in MLS Fantasy. As a mostly boom-or-bust play, a viable strategy is to use Gressel off the bench and see how the early slate plays out before locking his score into your lineup.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Julian Gressel
MIA
vs. CIN
 $8.7
2. Griffin Dorsey
HOU
vs. TOR
$6.6
3. Thiago Martins
NYC
vs. CHI
$9.2
4. Walker Zimmerman
NSH
vs. ATX

$8.0

5. Jordi Alba
MIA
vs. CIN
$10.5
Value Defenders
Player
Team
Opponent
Price

1. Aaron Herrera

DC

vs. DAL
$5.5
2. Shaq Moore
NSH

vs. ATX

$5.5

Midfielders

The LA Galaxy’s three-headed monster of Riqui Puig, Joseph Paintsil, and Gabriel Pec ran roughshod in Round 22. The lethal threesome combined for five goals, five assists, and 70 fantasy points, and now they have more attacking firepower to add to the mix with the addition of German midfielder Marco Reus. Puig has topped double-digit fantasy points in four of his last six appearances, making him a prime candidate to wear the captain’s armband on Saturday.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Riqui Puig
LA

vs. ATL

$15.1
2. Hany Mukhtar
NSH

vs. ATX

$12.1
3. Carles Gil
NE

at MTL

$14.3
4. Joseph Paintsil
LA
vs. ATL
$10.5

5. Luciano Acosta

CIN
at MIA
$16.5
6. Héctor Herrera
HOU

vs. TOR

$11.5
7. Santiago Moreno
POR

vs. STL

$10.5
8. Marco Reus

LA

vs. ATL
$10.0
9. Santiago Rodríguez
NYC

vs. CHI

$11.0
10. Erik Thommy
SKC

vs. ORL

$10.3
Value Midfielders
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Eryk Williamson
POR
vs. STL
$5.0
2. Pedro Santos
DC
vs. DAL
$6.1

3. Jacob Shaffelburg 

NSH
vs. ATX
$6.5

Forwards

Cristian Arango is in a good spot to add to his league-leading 17 goals against San Jose on Saturday. He comes in fresh after serving a four-match suspension, and Chicho will be salivating to feast on an Earthquakes defense that has conceded a league-worst 61 goals on the season.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Cristian Arango
RSL
vs. SJ
$15.8
2. Gabriel Pec
LA
vs. ATL
$13.7

3. Jonathan Rodríguez

POR
vs. STL
$13.2
4. Christian Benteke
DC
vs. DAL
$11.1
5. Luis Suárez
MIA
vs. CIN
$12.8
Value Forwards
Player
Team
Opponent
Price

1. Iuri Tavares

CLT

vs. RBNY

$4.7
2. Paul Arriola
DAL
at DC
$5.6
Captain
Player
Team
Opponent
Price

1. Cristian Arango

RSL

vs. SJ

$15.8

2. Riqui Puig

LA
vs. ATL
$15.1
3. Gabriel Pec
LA
vs. ATL
$13.7

MLS Pick’em Round 23

Playing MLS Pick’em is simple. Pick the correct answer to all the questions in a round, and you could to a 2024 MLS regular-season match!

Play MLS Pick’em now!

Pick’em advice:

  • Pick 1: Who is going to win? Nashville SC vs. Austin FC

Nashville SC – New Nashville SC coach B.J. Callaghan will look to notch his first win against an Austin FC side that have struggled on the road and are winless in three straight MLS matches. Including Leagues Cup, Nashville are winless in eight consecutive games. This one sets up as a good “get right” game as Nashville make a push for a playoff spot down the stretch.

  • Pick 3: Who is going to score first? Dejan Joveljic (LA) or Daniel Ríos (ATL)

None – It’s not a given that both players in question are in the starting XI, and there’s a possibility that they don’t play at all. Joveljic is still recovering from a hamstring injury and Ríos seems to be cooling off with just a single goal on four shots total over his last three league outings. Joveljic has missed three straight while Ríos moved back to the bench last game. If the stars align, “None” is a borderline free square here.

Schuyler Redpath -
@DraftKicks
Fantasy Soccer Advice Matchday

Related Stories

MLS Fantasy Round 22 positional rankings & Pick’em advice
MLS Fantasy Round 21 positional rankings & Pick’em advice
MLS Fantasy Round 20 positional rankings 
More News
More News
360 View: Can LA Galaxy or FC Cincinnati catch Inter Miami?
Voices: Kevin Egan

360 View: Can LA Galaxy or FC Cincinnati catch Inter Miami?
Leagues Cup Final: LAFC seek "revenge" against Columbus Crew
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Leagues Cup Final: LAFC seek "revenge" against Columbus Crew
MLS Fantasy Round 23 positional rankings & Pick’em advice

MLS Fantasy Round 23 positional rankings & Pick’em advice
Leagues Cup Final predictions: Columbus Crew or LAFC?

Leagues Cup Final predictions: Columbus Crew or LAFC?
Lionel Messi update: Inter Miami star "close" to return

Lionel Messi update: Inter Miami star "close" to return
Video
Video
Jordi Alba still bringing magic to Inter Miami
1:22
Quicker Stats

Jordi Alba still bringing magic to Inter Miami
Top storylines heading into Matchday 29 | Headlines
1:10

Top storylines heading into Matchday 29 | Headlines
Evander producing at an elite level for Portland Timbers
0:52
This is MLS

Evander producing at an elite level for Portland Timbers
Which MLS teams won or lost the summer transfer window?
5:04
This is MLS

Which MLS teams won or lost the summer transfer window?