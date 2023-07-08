Your Saturday Kickoff: Can Chicho Arango turn RSL into a Western Conference powerhouse?

Update your preferences to get the best Messi coverage straight to your inbox. We'll send you everything you need to know as the Argentine legend prepares to join Inter Miami CF this summer.

New England Revolution midfielder Carles Gil and Philadelphia Union center back Jakob Glesnes have been added to the 2023 MLS All-Star Team Roster as coach’s picks. These two standouts, chosen by head coach Wayne Rooney, will join their 26 fellow MLS All-Stars for the July 19 showdown (8 pm ET | MLS Season Pass) versus 1970 Inter-Cities Fairs Cup champions Arsenal FC at D.C. United’s Audi Field.

The New York Red Bulls have transferred midfielder Cristian Cásseres Jr. to Ligue 1 side Toulouse FC . The Venezuelan international’s contract was set to expire after the 2023 MLS season, and now he fulfills his dream of playing European top-flight soccer while RBNY net a transfer fee.

LAFC center back Mamadou Fall has returned from his loan to LaLiga side Villarreal CF and is eligible for selection pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC). The Senegalese defender, 20, initially joined the Spanish club in August 2022. He scored three times in 25 appearances (22 starts) for Villarreal B and played twice for Villarreal’s senior squad.

A full slate of games today. Highlights include RSL-Orlando, LA-Philadelphia and San Jose-LAFC. What I’m trying to say is, get a nap in if you’re on the East Coast. Hydrate if you’re on the West Coast. Check out the full schedule here.

Last week we talked about seven teams in the East that may have already locked down Audi MLS Cup Playoffs spots. If we’re putting the final tally needed to be above the line at around 45 points, seventh-place Atlanta need just one point per game from here on out. Which, of course, means everyone above them needs even less than that. Basically, 46% of the East can mess around and be as good as the LA Galaxy have been all year and make the playoffs.

Today, that gap between the top seven and everyone else can get a little wider. There’s just one game between Eastern Conference teams above the playoff line, and it’s Atlanta and ninth-place CF Montréal. We can even throw eighth-place D.C. United into the mix as they take on a very not-good Inter Miami side. D.C. need about 1.33 points per game to hit that 45-point mark, but they’re playing good ball and the underlying numbers love them. I’d expect them to at least keep up the 1.32 points per game pace they’re already on over the last 12 games.

The flip side of that, of course, is that the teams below the line are truly fighting to stay above water here. In particular it seems like the New York teams are running out of time to live up to their standards. NYCFC haven’t missed the playoffs since their inaugural season. Red Bulls haven’t missed the playoffs since the Black Eyed Peas had two songs in the top five of the Billboard Hot 100. To reach that 45-point threshold, NYCFC need to be at a 1.67 points per game (Columbus’ current pace) and RBNY need to be at a 1.57 points-per-game pace (a little better than Seattle and Atlanta’s current pace).