Minnesota United tout Teemu Pukki as "biggest signing in club history"

The Loons have made their biggest splash yet in addressing the biggest position of need on their roster, officially introducing prolific Finnish forward Teemu Pukki at a Friday afternoon press conference. The 33-year-old Designated Player arrives in MLS with plenty of pedigree, most recently putting up gaudy numbers (88g/29a in 210 matches) during a five-season run with Norwich City in the English Championship and Premier League.

Asked if Pukki's arrival marked the biggest signing the club has ever pulled off, Minnesota technical director Mark Watson didn't dispute the premise.

"I think it is," Watson said. "Obviously, financially Emanuel Reynoso was a big deal as well. But in terms of the stature of the player, the experience of the player, we think it is. We think we have a world-class, elite goal-scorer. So yeah, I would say it's the biggest signing in club history."

Pukki, Finland's all-time leading scorer with 38 goals in 112 senior caps, said Minnesota attacker and international teammate Robin Lod was a key factor in his ultimate arrival. The two have played together extensively on the national team, with Pukki revealing that Lod – currently sidelined with a meniscus tear in his right knee – has been pitching Minnesota and MLS as a potential next stop in his career dating back several years.