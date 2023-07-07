Carles Gil, Jakob Glesnes added to 2023 MLS All-Star Team Roster

New England Revolution midfielder Carles Gil and Philadelphia Union center back Jakob Glesnes have been added to the 2023 MLS All-Star Team Roster as coach’s picks, MLS announced today.
These two standouts, chosen by head coach Wayne Rooney, will join their 26 fellow MLS All-Stars for the July 19 showdown (8 pm ET | MLS Season Pass) vs. renowned English club Arsenal FC at D.C. United’s Audi Field.
Gil, the 2021 Landon Donovan MLS MVP, has been a driver for the Revolution by registering seven goals and nine assists across 19 matches. The midfielder is tied for third in the league with 16 goal contributions and has been an instrumental force in New England’s strong start to the season, with the club currently sitting in third place in the Supporters’ Shield standings.
Glesnes, earning his second consecutive All-Star selection, has started every game for the Union in 2023 and has the longest active ironman streak in MLS, making 93 consecutive starts for the club. The 2022 MLS Defender of the Year has helped guide a Philadelphia defense that has allowed just 22 goals in 2023, the fourth fewest in the Eastern Conference.