Rosters announced for 2023 Special Olympics Unified Sports All-Star Soccer Game

MLS WORKS, Major League Soccer’s social responsibility platform, and Coke Zero Sugar today announced the rosters for the 2023 Special Olympics Unified Sports All-Star Game.
- When: Wednesday, July 19 at 3 pm ET
- Where: Glenn Warner Soccer Facility at the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland
- Free and open to the public!
Overall, 52 Unified team members will compete and represent 26 MLS clubs for an 11 vs. 11 competitive match. The teams, comprised of players with intellectual disabilities (Special Olympics athletes) and without intellectual disabilities (Unified partners), will be outfitted in authentic uniforms provided by adidas. MLS Greats will serve as celebrity coaches for the game.
The Unified Sports All-Star teams will be recognized on-field during the League’s All-Star Game, which is set for Wednesday, July 19 at 8 pm ET at D.C. United’s Audi Field.
Eastern Conference All-Stars
Name
Team
Liam Stuart
Atlanta United
Nick Villar
Atlanta United
Zachary Burkholder
Charlotte FC
Emily Burkholder
Charlotte FC
Carson Brant
FC Cincinnati
Bailey Brant
FC Cincinnati
Leah Sporleder
Columbus Crew
Baylie Phillips
Columbus Crew
Teon Logan
D.C. United
Edgar Gonzalez-Reyes
D.C. United
Alan Garcia
Inter Miami CF
Daniel Alonso
Inter Miami CF
Guillaume Bouchard
CF Montréal
Amélie Côté
CF Montréal
John Stanley
New England Revolution
Ryan Benoit
New England Revolution
Stephen Angamarca
New York City FC
Kaheim Bonner
New York City FC
Aidan Pisone
New York Red Bulls
Scott Van Woert
New York Red Bulls
Kip Williams
Orlando City SC
Sebastien Atis
Orlando City SC
Tamir Riley
Philadelphia Union
Wyatt Pudlo
Philadelphia Union
Chante Perry
Toronto FC
Lydia Kirupakaran
Toronto FC
Western Conference All-Stars
Name
Team
Matthew Wells
Austin FC
Drake Pew
Austin FC
Jakub Bakowski
Chicago Fire FC
Landon Kirksey
Chicago Fire FC
Katherine Wagner
Colorado Rapids
Hayden Hawley
Colorado Rapids
Adler Marin
FC Dallas
Maddie Dutchik
FC Dallas
Michael Burgess
Houston Dynamo FC
Christian Saldivar
Houston Dynamo FC
Caleb Terhune
LA Galaxy
Giber Camacho
LA Galaxy
Lucy Schneider
Minnesota United FC
Jack Sieben
Minnesota United FC
Carl Ramey
Nashville SC
Mia Hasan
Nashville SC
Niko Brescia
Portland Timbers
Jayce Chen
Portland Timbers
Andrew Garlick
Real Salt Lake
Madelyn Hatch
Real Salt Lake
Alex Orozco
San Jose Earthquakes
Bryce Young
San Jose Earthquakes
George Lewis
Seattle Sounders FC
Owen Ortega-Phillips
Seattle Sounders FC
Matt Braithwaite
Sporting Kansas City
Joseph Toland
Sporting Kansas City