MVP Power Rankings: Can Luciano Acosta catch Hany Mukhtar?

Almada is out Carles Gil-ing Carles Gil. Almada has a higher percentage of his team’s touches in the final third, one more goal and one more assist. Plus, it feels like he scores an AT&T 5G Goal of the Week contender every three weeks or so. Even more critically, he’s played a larger role in creating direct chances for his teammates. Almada’s nine primary assists are the most in the league and six more than Gil’s three. His 17 direct goal contributions are the second-most in the league and he’s second in the league in expected assists.